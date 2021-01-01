Young Farmers and Ranchers Name State Competition Finalists

August FloridAgriculture eNewsletter

Finalists of the state’s top young farmer competitive events were announced at the Young Farmers & Ranchers Leadership Conference July 9-11, 2021. The finalists will advance to Florida Farm Bureau’s annual meeting in October where they will compete for the state title.

Discussion Meet: Sydney Armstrong (Jackson County), Buck Carpenter (Madison County), Dallas Hull (Volusia County) and Erin Jones (Gilchrist County)

Excellence in Agriculture: K’Leigh Combs (Duval County), Matt and Kayla Gonzales (Levy County) and Scarlett Jackson (Polk County)

Achievement in Agriculture: Kevin and Shelby Lussier (Alachua County), Clay and Kari Fulford (Jefferson County) and David Koning (Pinellas County)