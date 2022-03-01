Young Farmers and Ranchers Combat Hunger with 30.5 Million Pounds of Food

March 2022 FloridAgriculture eNewsletter

Florida Farm Bureau’s Young Farmers & Ranchers received top honors for donating 30.5 million pounds of fresh produce and other foods to assist hungry Floridians as part of American Farm Bureau Federation’s (AFBF) “Harvest for All” program in 2021.

Now in its 20th year, Harvest for All is spearheaded by members of Farm Bureau’s Young Farmers & Ranchers (YF&R) program to put food on the table for those in need.

“Farmers contribute to their communities in many ways,” said Kevin Lussier, president of Florida Farm Bureau’s YF&R Leadership Group. “I am pleased that our members have won an award for their food donation and volunteerism. I am even more proud of them for their commitment to helping other Floridians facing food insecurity to put food on their tables.”

In addition to donating the most pounds of food, Florida YF&R members tallied the most volunteer hours, 4,510. Service hours included members participating in food drives, meal-packing projects and donations to food banks and a Produce Box Program, which donates produce left in the fields after harvest to community members in need.

A “Farming for Hope” event, in partnership with Meals for Hope, also earned the Florida members a $250 grant from Nationwide for “most innovative” program for its collaboration with county Farm Bureaus, YF&R programs and community volunteers.

Harvest for All is one of the most important community service efforts undertaken by Farm Bureau members. Although the U.S. economy is stronger overall compared to several years ago, many Americans still need help securing adequate food for their families.

The awards were presented during AFBF’s Young Farmers & Ranchers Conference in Louisville, Ky., Feb. 25-28, 2022.

Since Harvest for All was launched, Farm Bureau families have gathered more than 412 million pounds of food, logged more than 224,000 volunteer hours and raised $10 million in donations.

Florida Farm Bureau, the state’s largest general agricultural organization, represents more than 135,000 member-families. We serve to enhance farm enterprise and improve rural communities.

