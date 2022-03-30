WOTUS Regional Roundtables Selected

April 2022 FloridAgriculture eNewsletter

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will schedule a series of 10 regional roundtable discussions for later this spring and early summer as part of their outreach efforts. These roundtables will consist of individuals from diverse interests and will have the opportunity to express viewpoints of the group they represent.

Florida Farm Bureau staff participated in numerous calls with Farm Bureau staff from other southeastern states to choose the best candidates for each roundtable position. We are proud to announce that the candidate list we submitted was selected by EPA. Representing Florida agriculture is Kate English, Chair of FFB’s Water & Natural Resources Advisory Committee. Alex Johns, Natural Resources Director for the Seminole Tribe, is representing an environmental justice community, and Amy Tracy is representing drinking water and wastewater. FFB staff work with Tracy on a routine basis on agricultural engineering issues.