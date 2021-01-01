Why should I give?

Florida FarmPAC has historically raised all of its funding through a voluntary $2 contribution on a member’s annual membership renewal. These contributions have allowed Florida Farm Bureau to support many pro-agriculture candidates at significant levels.

As Florida’s population continues to grow and more and more legislators reside in urban areas, it’s more important than ever, that Florida Farm Bureau have a strong impact on legislative elections. A well-funded FarmPAC helps us to elect candidates who support agriculture and will influence policy.

As a member of our PAC Roots Team you are able to help elect candidates who care about keeping Florida agriculture strong.

Click here to become a member of the FarmPAC Roots Team.