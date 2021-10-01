White-Reinhardt Scholarship and Grant Available

October 2021 FloridAgriculture eNewsletter

The White-Reinhardt Grant Program

The White-Reinhardt Grant Program funds projects that will increase agricultural literacy. County Farm Bureaus may apply for $1,000 grants for education programs for grades K-12 in order to initiate new ag literacy programs or expand existing programs. Organizations or schools may work with their local Farm Bureau to apply. Apply here.

White-Reinhardt scholarships to the 2022 National Ag in the Classroom Conference are for full-time educators and/or volunteers who actively participate in classroom ag literacy programs or events. This scholarship provides travel expense funds for educators to attend the national conference and then use the information gained to expand their outreach to students regarding food, fiber and fuel. Apply here.

The White-Reinhardt Fund for Education is a special project of the Foundation in cooperation with the AFB Women’s Leadership Committee. It was established to honor two former chairs of that committee, Berta White and Linda Reinhardt, who were leaders in the national effort to improve agricultural literacy.

If you have any questions, please contact foundation@fb.org.