USDA Listening Session for Beginning Farmers and Ranchers

May 2021 FloridAgriculture eNewsletter

On Thursday, May 6, from 1:30-3:30 p.m. EST, the Farm Service Agency (FSA) and the Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) will be hosting a virtual listening session with beginning farmers and ranchers to hear how COVID-19 has impacted their farming operations — from market disruptions to supply chain issues. Beginning farmers and ranchers are invited to share their experiences in navigating United States Department of Agriculture (USDA’s) resources for assistance, discuss how their businesses have been impacted and share how they are adapting their operations.

If you are interested in sharing your story, register now.