Strong La Niña Portends Warm and Dry Winter for Florida

December 2021 FloridAgriculture E-Newsletter

Below is a link to the updated ENSO report released on November 11, 2021. Bottom-line is La Niña is up to a 90% chance of continuing from now through March. Staff does not remember such a strong signal in the past. A strong La Niña for Florida in the winter/spring is warmer and dryer than average. Thankfully, the Floridan Aquifer and Lake Okeechobee are currently at reasonable levels. Close water management is required to insure an adequate water supply for permitted users through a dry spring.

The La Niña signal drops to 50% for March – May though those months are typically dry for Florida.

The latest ENSO Discussion is now available at:

http://www.cpc.ncep.noaa.gov/products/analysis_monitoring/enso_advisory/index.shtml