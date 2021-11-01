Statewide Meeting Honors Volunteers

November 2021 FloridAgriculture eNewsletter

More than 350 grassroots members gathered at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Oct. 27-28, 2021. Florida Farm Bureau voting delegates elected Jeb Smith of St. Johns County as the organization’s new president.

Voting delegates discussed and approved policy resolutions submitted by county Farm Bureaus throughout the state. The resolutions were adopted as policy for 2021.

The meeting included award and recognition programs to honor outstanding young farmers and ranchers, state lawmakers and the accomplishments of county Farm Bureaus and individual members for their distinguished service to agriculture.

Florida Farm Bureau presented an impressive list of awards at the annual meeting, including:

Young Farmer and Rancher Achievement in Agriculture Award: Kevin and Shelby Lussier (Alachua County)

Young Farmer and Rancher Excellence in Agriculture Award: Scarlett Jackson (Polk County)

Young Farmer and Rancher Discussion Meet Award: Sydney Armstrong (Jackson County)

Youth Speech Contest Winner: Anelise Bullard (Columbia County)

Newsperson of the Year Award: Nelson Kirkland (Polk County)

Volunteer Communicator of the Year Award: Keith Wedgworth (Western Palm Beach County)

Extension Professional of the Year: Dr. Cynthia Sanders (Alachua County)

Legislator of the Year Award: Sen. Jason Brodeur and Rep. Jayer Williamson

Distinguished Service Award: Harold Stokes (Nassau County) and Bruce and Ann Christmas (Washington County)

2021 Swisher Sweets/Sunbelt Expo Florida Farmer of the Year: Rep. Rick Roth (Palm Beach County)

Ag-Environmental Leadership Award: The Jungle Nursery (Dade County), Tater Farms (St. Johns County), Brad Turner (Hillsborough County)

Multiple county Farm Bureaus received awards of excellence for achieving top membership and/or sale fresh products offered by Florida Agricultural Marketing Association, a subsidiary of Florida Farm Bureau.



Florida Farm Bureau Federation, the state’s largest general agricultural organization, represents more than 135,000 member-families. We serve to enhance farm enterprise and improve rural communities.

