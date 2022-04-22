0987 Staff Accountant

SUMMARY: Entry level Accountant responsible for performing assigned Accounting functions by applying basic Accounting practices..

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITES: Include the following. Other duties may be assigned.

Assist in preparation of monthly, quarterly and annual financial statements for assigned companies.

Prepare wide variety of accounting reports.

Assist in preparation of various ledger account reconciliations.

Assist in preparing year end reports as well as year end balancing and verification procedures.

Maintain up to date knowledge of industry issues and developments having direct impact on Accounting Department and the organization as a whole.

Participate in specialized studies or projects, as requested or required.

Perform research pertaining to a variety of accounting data.

Assist with audits as requested or required.

QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS: To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

EDUCATION and/or EXPERIENCE:

Bachelor’s degree from four-year college or university

CPA preferred

SKILLS/ABILITY

Ability to analyze and interpret financial data

Demonstrated analytical skills

Effective conflict management skills

Demonstrated written communication skills

Demonstrated time management and priority setting skills

Excellent interpretation of complex statistical data

Ability to drive multiple projects to successful completion

Advanced knowledge of Microsoft Office products with an emphasis on Excel

PHYSICAL DEMANDS: The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee in order to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

While performing the duties of this job, the employee frequently is required to sit at a desk or table with some walking, standing, bending, stooping, or carrying of light objects. Perform continuous operation of a personal computer for four hours or more, use hands and fingers to handle and manipulate objects and/or operate equipment.

The noise level in the work environment is usually moderate.

The above statements are intended to describe the general nature and level of work being performed. They are not intended to be construed as an exhaustive list of all the essential duties, responsibilities and requirements of personnel.

