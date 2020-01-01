Social Media Posting Basic Tips

Women’s Committee Handbook
- Good grammar is key! You are an editor now. Watch spelling and punctuations. You are posting to the world and will be called out on it.
- Try not to use CAPS LOCK. It is obnoxious!
- Keep content brief. One to two sentences with a link, photo or video at max.
- Know your audience and your tone. Students/younger audiences are more casual, light and fun. Business leaders are more serious. They go to your page to get useful information.
- Think before you post. Don’t say it if you have a doubt. Never post anything that could be misconstrued. Once something is posted, it is a viral grapevine. Make sure what you post is appropriate and is ok to be shared with millions.
- Retweet or share other posts from organizations in your community and look for Farm Bureau posts to share.
- Pick your ideal post time according to your Page’s engagement. 6-9 a.m. / 12-3 p.m. / 4-9 p.m. (these vary; check your metrics unique to your own page)
- Have a strategy. Schedule out your posts and tie into any community or agriculture events.
- Post photos of people to boost engagement. Photos of a Youth Speech Contest or a charitable event humanize your post.
- Be sure to respond to any comments, positive or negative. If you are unsure of an answer contact the state office. We are here to help.
- Link to stories related to your community that are of interest to your membership.
- Share food articles/recipes. Ask members to submit favorite recipes around holiday.
- Use and post videos when possible. Videos are an engaging and authentic way to tell your story.
- Post regularly. Use Facebook Scheduler or tools such as Buffer or Hootsuite to help schedule posts ahead if you are short on time.
- Have fun with it!