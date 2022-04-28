#1009 Social Media Coordinator

SUMMARY: Success in this full-time position requires that the employee must be a self-motivated individual who possesses the ability to write clear prose, excellent computer skills, mastery of desktop publishing software, and a sound understanding of contemporary news media. The employee must also be able to perform well within a dynamic, professional office environment. The Social Media Coordinator reports to the Assistant Director.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES :

Primary Duties

Ensures a unified brand, voice and tone across all social media channels

Develops, curates and posts engaging content for social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube and Pinterest

Develops social media campaigns across all platforms to grow engagement

Monitors and reports social media analytics for all platforms

Collaborates with team members to create content calendar

Interacts with users and responds to social media messages, inquiries, and comments in a timely manner

Stays up-to-date with the latest social media best practices and emerging technologies

Creates social media toolkits for county Farm Bureau volunteer leaders

Conducts PR social media workshops to county Farm Bureaus

Represents Farm Bureau at state and county events as media personnel

Serves as a staff photographer



Secondary Duties

Prepares original articles, blogs and other media produced or managed by the Public Relations Division

Assists the Director of Public Relations in the preparation of plans for website development, Farm Bureau event promotions and other division projects

Provides research assistance on assigned topics

Assists in proofreading items for the Public Relations Division

Performs other duties, as assigned

EDUCATION and/or EXPERIENCE:

Four-year college degree (major study in journalism, public relations or related discipline preferred) or an equivalent combination of education and experience

QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS:

Ability to use the tools of Microsoft Office suite, including Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint

Ability to multi-task

Ability to use Adobe Creative Suite and/or Affinity programs

Ability to write clearly and concisely

Superior interpersonal relationship skills

A working knowledge of emerging media

A willingness to build upon existing skills and develop new ones in the position

TRAVEL REQUIREMENTS: Must be able to travel within the state or elsewhere.

LANGUAGE SKILLS: Must be able to read and interpret documents. Proficiency in writing letters, news articles and press releases must be demonstrated with completed work. Must be able to make presentations before both professional and non-professional audiences.

MATHEMATICAL SKILLS: Must have a knowledge of basic mathematical concepts and be able to apply them in various tasks of calculation and computation.

REASONING ABILITY : Must be able to solve practical problems and operate with a number of variables in situations that are not determined by standard, repetitive arrangements. Must possess the ability to interpret a variety of instructions furnished in written, oral, diagram or schedule form.

PHYSICAL DEMANDS : The physical actions expressly stated or implied above are representative of the kinds of demands that must be met by the employee to perform in this position successfully. Reasonable accommodations may be made so that individuals with disabilities may be enabled to carry out the essential functions.

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly required to sit, use hands to finger, handle or feel objects, tools and controls and see, talk and hear. The employee is occasionally required to reach with hands or arms. The employee is occasionally required to stand, walk, stoop, kneel, crouch and/or crawl. The employee must use a computer keyboard and view a screen.

The employee must frequently lift or move up to 10 pounds. Specific vision requirements required by this job include close-up vision and the ability to adjust focus.

No Phones Calls Please