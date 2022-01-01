Welcome to our “Rooted in Resilience” member story page. We celebrate 80 years of grassroots membership by highlighting how our county Farm Bureaus and members are passionate advocates, rooted in their community.

We look forward to sharing different stories of resiliency from our members statewide.

Bill Waller, Hurricane Michael Recovery, Bay County

“Sometimes you just have to play the cards that are dealt to you and get through adversity. Once a catastrophe hits, you can’t go back and undo it, you just make the best you can out of it and move forward.” Read Article

Mickey Diamond, JM Diamond Farms, Santa Rosa County

“We all learn from each other and come harvest time, three of us neighbors pool labor and equipment. We can pretty well time it to know whose peanut crop to pick and we get it out in a hurry.” Read Article

State Representative Josie Tomkow

“I am committed to supporting farmers and ranchers to make sure their voices are heard. I grew up working cows with my dad. I am proud of my Ag background and how it has shaped me into who I am today.” Read Article

Paul Orsenigo, Orsenigo Farms, Western Palm Beach County

“There were tribulations, highs and lows, and good and bad times, but by the mid-1990s, we’d established a thriving sugarcane operation. Through the year’s we’ve come to appreciate the importance of diversification because it’s just so unpredictable.” Read Article

Steve Singleton, Singleton & Sons Farms, St. Johns County

“My dad was driven in a way that most people aren’t–he just didn’t know how to give up-and thanks to that drive and his positive outlook, he beat the odds and was successful. It’s an honor to continue building upon his legacy.” Read Article

Jacob Wangle, Young Farmers & Ranchers State Leadership Group, District 1