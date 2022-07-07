Reimbursement for COVID-19 Prevention and Protection Expenses

July 2022 FloridAgriculture eNewsletter

Specialty Crop Assistance Available

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services will provide assistance through the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program HR133 Assistance Program for eligible expenses related to costs associated with COVID-19 prevention and protection.

To be eligible for the Specialty Crop Assistance Program, applicants must be specialty crop growers, specialty crop processors, and/or specialty crop distributors. Please refer to the USDA-AMS lists of specialty crops and eligible and ineligible crops.

Applications will be processed on a first come, first served basis until funds are depleted.

Each operation may only receive one reimbursement per year the program is offered.

Expenses prior to April 2, 2021 will not be approved for reimbursement.

Last day to apply for assistance: September 1, 2025 .

Application reimbursement minimum: $565.

Program funds available: $2,735,124 .

Eligible Expenses:

Personal Protection Equipment (PPE): Gloves, face masks, hand sanitizer, touchless thermometers, clothing and foot coverings, disinfectant spray, COVID-19 test kits.

Facility Adjustments for Worker and Product Safety: Plexiglass barriers and installation, handwashing stations, appropriate sanitary dividers and installation, portable ventilation/air filtration systems, touchless faucets and installation, touchless toilets and installation, touchless hand dryers and installation, touchless soap dispensers and installation.

Application Instructions:

Register as a state vendor at www.myfloridamarketplace.com .

Provide a substitute W9 form to the Florida Department of Financial Services .

Complete the HR133 Assistance Program application .

Provide proof of purchase: Invoices marked “paid”, cancelled checks, or other substantial documentation of any costs to be reimbursed detailing purchased item or installations.

Where to Apply: Email the application and proof of purchase cost documentation to: SpecialtyCrop@FDACS.gov

For additional questions call (850) 617-7397 or email SpecialtyCrop@fdacs.gov.