Our Members Take The National Stage

Florida Farm Bureau competitors and delegate members will travel to Austin to attend the American Farm Bureau Annual Meeting, Jan. 17-21, 2020.

Young Farmers and Ranchers advancing to the national competition include Jake and Tiffany Sache (Levy County) for Achievement in Agriculture, Kyle and Alisha Patterson (St. Lucie County) for Excellence in Agriculture and Pete Dola (Levy County) for the Discussion Meet. Each Florida state winner will compete for national titles.

The convention is a time to network with other state Farm members from across the country and learn about important policy issues affecting agriculture. The convention offers engaging speakers and general sessions. It also provides an opportunity to recognize leaders in agriculture. For more information, visit https://www.fb.org/events/afbf-annual-convention/.