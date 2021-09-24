Okaloosa County Farm Bureau Hosts A Successful A Day on the Farm Event

September FloridAgriculture eNewsletter 2021

Nixon Farms, an iconic family farm, hosted Okaloosa County Farm Bureau “A Day on the Farm” event on September 11. This on-farm event was held in conjunction with their annual meeting in order to celebrate local members while raising awareness for agricultural production. As in previous years, the county Farm Bureau hosted a tremendous set of charity projects that directly benefited Ronald McDonald House Charity in Pensacola. Molly Huffman, Okaloosa County Farm Bureau’s Administrative Assistant, along with the Board of Directors, featured modern and antiques tractors with demonstrations along with a tractor parade. Florida Farm Bureau’s Director of National Affairs, John-Walt Boatright, was also in attendance and spoke about current legislative priorities and the value of Farm Bureau membership. You can view photos and Facebook live videos of the event by visiting Okaloosa County Farm Bureau’s Facebook page.