March 2022 FloridAgriculture eNewsletter

National Ag Day is being celebrated on March 22, 2022 during National Ag Week. It is a day to recognize and celebrate the abundant food supply provided by our nation’s farmers and ranchers. Every year, producers, agricultural associations, corporations, universities, government agencies and countless others across America join together to recognize the contributions of agriculture.

The National Ag Day program encourages Americans to understand how their food and fiber is produced, appreciate the essential role agriculture plays in the economy and value the role of farmers and ranchers providing a safe and abundant food supply.

Agriculture provides everything we eat, but too few people understand how important it is. One American farmer feeds more than 165 people – a substantial increase from 25 people in the 1960s. As the global population rises, there is a greater need for the food and fiber produced by American farmers and ranchers.

There are many ways to participate in National Ag Day. Hosting an event to educate your community about agriculture, writing a letter to your local newspaper about the importance of agriculture or sharing information about agriculture to kids in your community are just a few ways to get involved.

The Agriculture Council of America has provided an Ag Day Planning Guide to assist communities and organizations planning to host their own Ag Day event.

Florida Farm Bureau will be recognizing Florida farmers and ranchers throughout the month of March across its social media platforms in recognition of Ag Day.

For more information on National Ag Day as well as tools and resources to promote Ag Day, visit: https://www.agday.org/promote