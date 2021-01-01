Membership Acquisition Manager Position Now Open

SUMMARY:
Florida Farm Bureau Federation is the Sunshine State’s oldest and largest general agriculture organization. We pride ourselves in being the voice of Florida’s farmers and ranchers and keeping their traditions, values and heritage alive for generations to come. Since our founding in 1941, members have been an integral part of the success of our organization. The Membership Acquisition Manager plays a central role in improving retention and increasing recruitment. This career requires a person with a deep passion for agriculture, a servant leader’s heart and the motivation to succeed. As a member of the Florida Farm Bureau team reporting to the Director of Field Services, everyone is expected to personally exhibit, at all times, three standards: uncompromising integrity, unyielding work ethic and a positive attitude. Furthermore, our team members are energetic, high achievers with a genuine love for people, and seek to consistently improve our personal and professional abilities.
SUMMARY OF ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Develop and implement a comprehensive membership marketing plan to meet or exceed membership growth
- Coordinate and execute an organizational membership effort with all departments and county Farm Bureaus. This may include direct mail. campaigns, marketing campaigns membership processing and
- Manage Member Benefits Marketing Representative and Membership
- Work with Field Staff and County Farm Bureaus to organize and execute a successful membership
- Implement annual campaign to engage existing members in membership recruitment. Identify and implement new tactics to increase program’s
- Develop and deliver training to support County Farm Bureaus, volunteer leaders and field staff membership programs and outreach
- Work with Member Benefits Marketing Representative to engage benefit partners and others on the value of membership
- Develop metrics related to membership trends and assist with membership
- Work with IT to improve Federation membership data for organization
- Leverage data to deliver segmented messaging across retention and recruitment
- Work with Public Relations department to develop marketing and promotional graphics ensuring consistent membership
- Work closely with member benefits providers to train and inform staff and sales
- Other duties as assigned by
QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS:
Education:
Bachelor’s degree in marketing, communications, sales, business administration, or a related field.
Work Experience:
- Three or more years of work experience in a marketing capacity, ideally in a professional association environment. Acquisition/Sales marketing experience is a
- Proven success in writing copy for membership acquisition and retention as well as executing and managing traditional and digital
- Experience using analytics to interpret outcomes, identify campaign opportunities, and drive membership-marketing decisions,
- Database experience, ideally with CRM software
Skills:
- Excellent writing and oral communications
- Proven project management skills with ability to execute and deliver on multiple
- Google Analytics and Lead Generation software experience required. Proficient in Microsoft Office and knowledge of association management systems, CMS
Capabilities:
- Enthusiastic, creative self-starter who can multi-task and thrive in a busy, fast–paced
- Strong business acumen with ability to think both strategically and
- Excellent interpersonal skills, with the ability to get along with diverse constituencies and personalities, including members, volunteer leaders, staff, and contacts at external