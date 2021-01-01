Membership Acquisition Manager Position Now Open

SUMMARY:

Florida Farm Bureau Federation is the Sunshine State’s oldest and largest general agriculture organization. We pride ourselves in being the voice of Florida’s farmers and ranchers and keeping their traditions, values and heritage alive for generations to come. Since our founding in 1941, members have been an integral part of the success of our organization. The Membership Acquisition Manager plays a central role in improving retention and increasing recruitment. This career requires a person with a deep passion for agriculture, a servant leader’s heart and the motivation to succeed. As a member of the Florida Farm Bureau team reporting to the Director of Field Services, everyone is expected to personally exhibit, at all times, three standards: uncompromising integrity, unyielding work ethic and a positive attitude. Furthermore, our team members are energetic, high achievers with a genuine love for people, and seek to consistently improve our personal and professional abilities.

SUMMARY OF ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Develop and implement a comprehensive membership marketing plan to meet or exceed membership growth

Coordinate and execute an organizational membership effort with all departments and county Farm Bureaus. This may include direct mail. campaigns, marketing campaigns membership processing and

Manage Member Benefits Marketing Representative and Membership

Work with Field Staff and County Farm Bureaus to organize and execute a successful membership

Implement annual campaign to engage existing members in membership recruitment. Identify and implement new tactics to increase program’s

Develop and deliver training to support County Farm Bureaus, volunteer leaders and field staff membership programs and outreach

Work with Member Benefits Marketing Representative to engage benefit partners and others on the value of membership

Develop metrics related to membership trends and assist with membership

Work with IT to improve Federation membership data for organization

Leverage data to deliver segmented messaging across retention and recruitment

Work with Public Relations department to develop marketing and promotional graphics ensuring consistent membership

Work closely with member benefits providers to train and inform staff and sales

Other duties as assigned by

QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS:

Education:

Bachelor’s degree in marketing, communications, sales, business administration, or a related field.

Work Experience:

Three or more years of work experience in a marketing capacity, ideally in a professional association environment. Acquisition/Sales marketing experience is a

Proven success in writing copy for membership acquisition and retention as well as executing and managing traditional and digital

Experience using analytics to interpret outcomes, identify campaign opportunities, and drive membership-marketing decisions,

Database experience, ideally with CRM software

Skills:

Excellent writing and oral communications

Proven project management skills with ability to execute and deliver on multiple

Google Analytics and Lead Generation software experience required. Proficient in Microsoft Office and knowledge of association management systems, CMS

Capabilities: