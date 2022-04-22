Manager of Direct Marketing for FAMA

#0961 Manager Direct/Marketing

SUMMARY: Position will assist in the coordination, promotion, sale and distribution of agricultural food products. Positions primary responsibility will be focused on the Direct Marketing Program (Buyer’s Club) in Florida and other state Farm Bureau’s involved in the marketing program.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities: Includes but are not limited to the following.

Coordinate the sale and distribution of Ag products primarily through the Florida county Farm Bureau’s; also State Farm Bureau’s and fundraising groups.

Conduct sales calls; personally, electronically, at group meetings and conventions, at times requiring extensive travel.

Determine product selection and negotiate pricing, set retail pricing, acquire orders from counties, order products and schedule receiving, analyze order size, coordinate and deliver products throughout the state.

Work with county coordinators in promotion and distribution of products.

Assimilate product descriptions, pricing, and advertising; printed and electronic.

Coordinate inventory on all products kept in Leesburg warehouse.

Maintain all warehouse equipment including Farm Bureau trucks.

Assist division staff in team operation of the Leesburg facility, operate forklift, pallet jack, load and unload products being received and distributed.

Drive Class B CDL truck, pick-up truck and pull a trailer during distribution of all products at predetermined times.

Qualification Requirements: To perform the job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and ability required. A strong sales background and knowledge of agriculture preferred. Applicant must reside with reasonable proximity of the Leesburg, Florida marketing facility.

Education Requirements: Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture, Marketing or Business, or equivalent in education, and experience. Applicant must possess or be willing to acquire a class B CDL license.

Language and Communication Skills: Ability to read, analyze, and interpret general business periodicals, professional journals, technical procedures, and government regulations. Ability to write and develop reports, articles, and business correspondence. Ability to effectively present information to individuals, groups and respond to questions from groups, members and the general public.

Reasoning Ability: Ability to solve practical business problems and interpret a variety of instructions and information furnished in written, oral, and other forms.

Physical Demands: The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee in order to successfully perform the essential functions of this job.

While performing the duties of this job, the employee will be required to travel extensively by automobile, during daylight and at night. Will be required to aid and assist in distribution and delivery of\products and materials and lift weights of 50-70 lbs. Will be required to drive a truck, van, and/or pickup truck. Will be required to type using a computer for reports and other activities. Must have a basic understanding of Microsoft Excel for composing pricing spreadsheets.

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE

The above statements are intended to describe the general nature and level of work being performed. They are not intended to be construed as an exhaustive list of all the essential duties, responsibilities and requirements of personnel.