Letter Writing Tips

Women’s Leadership Handbook

Many newspapers are anxious to hear from their readers and to share information that has a local angle. Because of this, letters-to-the-editor can be an effective way to communicate information about agriculture and the Farm Bureau. It is important to remember that letters do not always need to be in response to a previous article or editorial. Rather, letters can simply be a platform to vocalize information that is positive about agriculture and Farm Bureau. More often than not, your letter WILL be published. To take advantage of this opportunity and to do so effectively, simply follow these letter-writing basics.