Less Ammonia, Better Air and Water Quality

Large poultry operations throughout the Southeast are using Al-Clear, an ARS-developed treatment for poultry litter to clear the air of ammonia. Al-CClear can improve bird weight gain, enhance feed conversion and reduce mortality rates.

Cutting ammonia emissions also reduces the need to ventilate poultry houses, saving producers propane and electrical energy costs.

When used as fertilizer, litter treated with Al-Clear also results in improved crop yields and less phosphorus runoff, which improves water quality. Horse owners can use Al-Clear to control ammonia in stalls. For more information, visit https://sera17dotorg.files.wordpress.com/2015/02/bmp_poultry_litter.pdf.