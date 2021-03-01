Inaugural Women’s Leadership Regional Conference Welcomed Statewide Audience

April 2021 FloridAgriculture eNewsletter

More than 125 women volunteer leaders participated in the 2021 Women’s Leadership Regional Conference March 20. The “Cultivating Tomorrow” regional conference was held in four locations: Marianna, Starke, Tampa and Okeechobee.

Women from each location were able to participate in both in-person and virtual workshops. Keynote speaker Jolene Brown, AKA “The Dr. Phil of Agriculture”, kept the audience engaged with her energetic and interactive session on handling day-to-day business challenges. Other conference highlights included a hands-on Ag activity to share with elementary students and a workshop on telling your Ag story on social media.

County Women’s Committees were also honored for their community service through the Women’s Program Activity Awards. As the designated conference charity, the women collected multiple deodorant items for the Pace Center for Girls. View photos from event.