In The Community: One Idea with a Great Impact

May 2022 FloridAgriculture eNewsletter

Highlands County Farm Bureau is a highly respected organization throughout its local communities because of the exemplary efforts taken to care for those in need. What started out as one simple idea has now made an enormous impact on local families in Sebring and the surrounding areas.

During the Highlands County Fair Livestock Auction this past February, Highlands County Farm Bureau announced a challenge to local businesses. For every hog donated, they would cover all processing fees and donate the meat to families in need. Seven whole hogs were donated and sent to processing to be made into sausage. Alan Jay Fleet Sales, Glades Electric Cooperative, Howard Fertilizer, Howerton Services, and M E Stephens & Sons Fruit Co. were among the local businesses who partnered on this worthy cause.

On March 18 Highlands County Farm Bureau, Heartland Food Bank & Feeding Tampa Bay hosted a food drop at the Highlands Community Church in Sebring. 700 pounds of sausage were given to local families in need in addition to other pantry staples.

Highlands County Farm Bureau is committed to giving back to its local communities and this effort is just one more example of their desire to serve others in meaningful ways.