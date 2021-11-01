In The Community: Levy County Farm Bureau

November 2021 FloridAgriculture eNewsletter

Statewide Ag Literacy Day Kicks Off with a Cattle Tale at Chiefland Elementary

Chiefland, Fla. – On Thursday morning, Nov. 4, Elvis the horse, Sweat Pea the heifer, Boots the dog and 800 beef hot dogs arrived at Chiefland elementary school to celebrate 500 years of Florida beef with the Florida Agriculture in the Classroom book, “The Cattle Tale”. The book highlights Florida beef, the state’s 13th largest industry. The Levy County Farm Bureau Women’s Program partnered with Florida Agriculture in the Classroom & Usher Land & Timber to host the day-long event.

Parents were invited to attend the event, which included a reading segment of the Ag Literacy Book, “The Cattle Tale” by Korey Griner, and an outside segment where the students were able to interact and learn from local cattle rancher Ken Griner, along with his horse, dog and show heifer

Each class was served a freshly grilled beef hotdog to showcase one of the many products that come from the beef industry.

Women’s Program member, Tiffany Sache, coordinated the event with Chiefland Elementary.

Each teacher was provided a gift bag that included the “The Cattle Tale” book and an activity newsletter for each student.

The cattle industry started in Florida in 1521 and 500 years later it continues to provide greenspace and numerous products around the world. To participate in an Ag in the Classroom reading event to celebrate 500 years of Florida beef, visit https://faitc.org/ag-literacy-day/.