In The Community: Levy County Farm Bureau

January 2022 FloridAgriculture eNewsletter

The annual Peanut Butter Challenge is an initiative led by the UF/IFAS Cooperative Extension offices statewide and Florida A&M University (FAMU) in partnership with local organizations, like local county Farm Bureaus.

Levy County Farm Bureau members are no strangers to this critical efforts as students and their families continue to face hunger issues caused by food insecurity. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, one in 10 Floridians has faced food insecurity consistently throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Participating offices rely on grassroots community support and in 2021 thanks to a generous donation from Levy County Farm Bureau, the Levy County Extension office collected more than 6,900 jars of the more than 35,000 jars collected.

With bragging rights on the line, Florida Farm Bureau is proud to recognize Levy County Farm Bureau for their willingness to serve their local community while highlighting a staple in their local economy.