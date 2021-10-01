In the Community: Leon County Farm Bureau Celebrates Annual Accomplishments

October 2021 FloridAgriculture eNewsletter

The Leon County Annual Membership meeting was held on Sept. 28 at the Goodwood Museum in Tallahassee. A meal was provided by Leon County Farm Bureau member, Scott McCormick and McCormick’s Deli. In addition to the Farm Bureau business meeting, the board invited Michelle Miller, the “Farm Babe”, to serve as their keynote speaker.

Miller expressed the importance of advocating for agriculture and how to share your story on social media. She inspired members to speak up for agriculture and know the importance of sharing the most up-to-date factual information on agriculture.

Florida Farm Bureau’s 2020 Newsperson of the Year, Tom Flannagan, came to cover the event. Before the meeting started, he was able to interview Miller and ask questions about the importance of advocating for agriculture. This interview was aired the next day on the local station, WFSU Radio.

Members were able to mingle, learn about member benefits, and even visit tables of local farmers and ranchers selling their products. Member Benefits partner, Wild Adventures, provided members more information about its parks and the discounts Farm Bureau members received.