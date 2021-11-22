In the Community – Jackson County Farm Bureau

December 2021 FloridAgriculture E-Newsletter

A Farm-City Celebration has been held annually in Jackson County for the past 48 years. Last year the recognition was virtual via a social media video, but this year’s celebration was a public breakfast once again. The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce, Farm Credit of Northwest Florida, Jackson County Farm Bureau, and UF/IFAS Extension Jackson County recognized 10 farm families with awards in 2021. The following highlights were compiled from contributions from the farm families being honored, and the cooperating agency personnel that selected this year’s slate of award winners at the annual Farm City Breakfast, that was held November 19, 2021.

This Farm CARES Recognition – McArthur Farms

In 2001, the County Alliance for Responsible Environmental Stewardship, or CARES program, was created. Two decades later Farm Bureau continues to publicly recognize farmers and ranchers who demonstrate exemplary environmental stewardship by implementing Best Management Practices, or BMPs, on their farms and ranches. Through the implementation of BMPs, Florida farmers and ranchers have shown a sincere commitment to protecting our state’s natural resources and Farm Bureau is proud to recognize them for their efforts.

Farm Bureau is fortunate to partner with both the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and the University of Florida/ IFAS for the CARES program. We are appreciative for the trusted relationships they build with producers to help advance their conservation efforts.

As part of the CARES program, recipients are awarded a customized “This Farm CARES” sign to display at their farm gate or headquarters. This sign communicates to the general public that Florida farmers and ranchers are committed to protecting local natural resources. To date, more than 900 Florida farm families proudly display a CARES sign on their property.

This year’s recipient produces cotton, corn, peanuts and small grains on more than 1,000 acres near Malone. To accomplish their goals of reducing water and nutrient use as well as protecting water quality, Best Management Practices have been implanted for more than a decade now. Some of the most effective practices implemented include enhanced irrigation systems, precision application systems and GPS guided equipment. The nominator for this year’s recipient was Garrett Williams from the Jackson Soil and Water Conservation District. Garret described the McArthur family as a shining example of farmers who love the land continuously desire to be good environmental stewards of the land under their care.

Florida Farm Bureau is proud to award exemplary environmental stewards and this year’s CARES award is being presented to Jim and Larry McArthur and family, because McArthur Farms cares about protecting natural resources.

