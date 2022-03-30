In The Community: Inaugural Taste of Volusia Event Highlights Area Commodities

April 2022 FloridAgriculture eNewsletter

The Volusia County Young Farmers & Ranchers (YF&R) Committee hosted their inaugural Taste of Volusia event on March 10 at the Volusia County Fairgrounds.

“The whole purpose of this event was to highlight Volusia County agriculture and the commodities we produce,” said Dallas Hull, Volusia County YF&R Committee Chair. “This was our way to give back to our community and get Farm Bureau’s name out there.”

More than 20 farms, ranches and partners showcased services ranging from fresh produce, locally made honey, U-Pick farms and more. Raffle tickets were sold and prizes were donated by local partners. To top the evening off, live music was provided by Orange City Councilman Reed Foley.

The group was awarded a grant through the Florida Farm Bureau County Action Partnership (CAP) Program. The CAP Program was created to provide financial assistance for county Farm Bureaus interested in implementing projects of significant importance to Florida agriculture.

Tickets were sold in advance and could be purchased at the door. All proceeds from this event went towards the group’s continued efforts to educate their community about agriculture through various educational projects.

“I’ve already had eight or nine new farms that want to join next year several from this year that want to come back,” said Hull. “We wanted to make this event fun and show what Farm Bureau can do in our community.”

For more photos from the Taste of Volusia, visit https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjzFRz7.