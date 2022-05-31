In The Community: District 3 Women Provide for Mothers in Need

June 2022 FloridAgriculture eNewsletter

Farm Bureau women from across district 3 gathered in Baker County at South Prong Plantation on May 21 for their annual district women’s conference.

In addition to the plantation tour and guest speakers, attendees participated in a philanthropic event to support the First Coast Women’s Center. The mission of this non-profit organization is to provide life-saving counseling and medical services for unplanned pregnancies free of charge. Baby items, including clothing, diapers and infant toys were donated to support a direct need for the Macclenny location.

First Coast Women’s Center houses six locations throughout Baker and Duval Counties, serving hundreds of women and men in need each year. During the event, Clay County Farm Bureau presented an additional monetary donation to Mrs. Barbara Wright.

