In The Community: Clay County Farm Bureau Young Farmers & Ranchers Host 4th annual Showdown in the Springs

February 2022 FloridAgriculture eNewsletter

The Clay County Young Farmers and Ranchers group hosted their fourth annual Showdown in the Springs on Saturday, January 15. Drawing exhibitors from all over Florida and Georgia, this show is part of the Florida Junior Swine Circuit. More than 200 exhibitors participated. Ages ranged from two years-old to 18 years-old.

“This show has become another opportunity for the agricultural community to work together to invest in youth,” said Kelly Mosley, a Clay County Farm Bureau board member. “It provides a chance for former 4-H and FFA members to give back to the community that has given them so much.”

This event came to fruition after Ashlee Hughes, a Clay County Young Farmers and Ranchers member, presented the idea to the Clay County Farm Bureau board of directors nearly five years ago. Her vision was to provide 4-H and FFA members in the community an additional opportunity to show their swine before the Clay County Fair.

For more information about Florida Farm Bureau’s Young Farmers and Ranchers program, contact your local county Farm Bureau.

Photo courtesy of TK Photography