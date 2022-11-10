In Tallahassee

November 2022 FloridAgriculture eNewsletter

By Madeline Wright and Courtney Larkin, FFB Legislative Affairs Team

The 2022 Election results were extremely positive for Florida Farm Bureau Federation, with 96% of FarmPAC supported candidates winning in the General Election. More than 7.7 million votes were cast across the Sunshine State; and Florida Bureau’s FarmPAC supported 43 out of the 45 candidates who will represent agriculture.

“On behalf of all of us at Florida Farm Bureau,” said Legislative Affairs Director Courtney Larkin, “We would like to extend a thank you for contributing to the FarmPAC. The success of our PAC, and our contributions to candidates wouldn’t be possible without your help.”

Historically a swing state, Florida shifted to red. Republicans flipped Miami- Dade County, a district that has not “gone red” for nearly two decades.

In the Senate, FarmPAC supported 10 Republicans and two Democrats. In the House, FarmPAC supported 26 Republicans and three Democrats. FarmPAC formally endorsed both Governor Ron DeSantis for his reelection, and Senate President Wilton Simpson for Commissioner of Agriculture. The following candidates were supported by FarmPAC:

FLORIDA CABINET:

Governor Ron DeSantis secured his second term in a landslide victory over Congressman Charlie Crist with nearly a 20% margin. This win is the widest margin that Florida has seen in a gubernatorial race.

Former Pasco Farm Bureau President Wilton Simpson, has been elected as Florida’s Commissioner of Agriculture. Senate President Simpson is a friend to agriculture and has been a strong advocate for Florida Farm Bureau in the legislature.

Attorney General Ashley Moody defeated her democratic challenger to secure her position as Attorney General. Attorney General Moody is a former prosecutor and federal judge and was first elected in 2018.

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis won his reelection campaign with 58% of the vote. CFO Patronis was appointed to the position in 2017 by then Governor Rick Scott, winning reelection in 2018.

SENATE:

In the senate, FarmPAC proudly had a 100% win across the board, with the following candidates being supported:

District 1: Senator Doug Broxson

District 2: Jay Trumbull

District 3: Corey Simon

District 6: Senator Jennifer Bradley

District 9: Senator Keith Perry

District 10: Senator Jason Brodeur

District 11: Blaise Ingoglia

District 16: Senator Darryl Rouson

District 20: Senator Jim Boyd

District 25: Senator Vic Torres

District 27: Senator Ben Albritton

District 28: Senator Kathleen Passidomo

HOUSE:

We are proud to have supported so many great candidates for the House, and look forward to working with them as they keep our industry strong.

District 1: Representative Michelle Salzman

District 2: Representative Robert Alexander “Alex” Andrade

District 3: Joel Rudman

District 5: Shane Abbott

District 6: Griff Griffitts

District 7: Representative Jason Shoaf

District 8: Gallop P. Franklin

District 11: Representative Sam Garrison

District 19: Representative Paul Renner

District 22: Representative Charles Wesley “Chuck” Clemons, Sr.

District 23: Representative Ralph E. Massullo, MD

District 26: Representative Keith Truenow

District 35: Representative Fred Hawkins

District 38: Representative David Smith

District 51: Representative Josie Tomkow

District 55: Kevin M. Steele

District 58: Kim Berfield

District 59: Berny Jacques

District 68: Representative Lawrence McClure

District 70: Representative Mike Beltran

District 75: Representative Michael Grant

District 78: Representative Jenna Parsons-Mulicka

District 83: Representative Kaylee Tuck

District 84: Representative Dana Trabulsy

District 85: Representative Toby Overdorf

District 94: Representative Rick Roth

District 103: Representative Robin Bartleman

District 116: Representative Daniel A. Perez

District 117: Representative Kevin Chambliss

For questions on the agricultural candidates or FarmPAC, please contact Courtney Larkin at courtney.larkin@ffbf.org.