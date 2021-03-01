Hire.Ag Job Board connects employers with a certified workforce

March 2021 FloridAgriculture eNewsletter

Hire.Ag is Florida Farm Bureau Federation’s way to connect agriculture employers with certified individuals. With more than 20,200 AEST certified individuals in Florida, AEST is preparing the next generation of knowledgeable and skilled agriculturists.

Agriculture and related industry employers across the state utilize the free job board to directly connect with individuals seeking employment in the agriculture industry. Diana Padron, HR director at Everglades Equipment Group shares, “The AEST Hire.Ag job board provides an opportunity for Everglades to get in front of a state-wide certified agriculture audience. Hire.Ag is an important Florida Farm Bureau member benefit that we need and will continue to utilize.”

#Hire.Ag, social media campaign encourages the agriculture community to do what they do best, support one another. Each share, like, and comment on a #Hire.Ag post increases exposure to the position and will hopefully lead to fulfilling a need. Kelly Wooley, Business Resource Specialist at Suwannee River Water Management District states “Advertising our Project Manager position with Hire.Ag was so easy! The AEST staff was very helpful and even offered to highlight our position on their Facebook page. What a wonderful service to the community.” Keep the agriculture industry strong and follow AEST on Facebook @AESTCertify and Instagram aest.ag_certify to promote agriculture opportunities.