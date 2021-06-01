Hill to the Field Encourages Local Advocacy

April 2021 FloridAgriculture eNewsletter

Due to the pandemic and strictly regulated travel, the annual Field to the Hill advocacy trip to Washington, D.C. will not take place this year. Instead, Florida Farm Bureau has planned a Hill to the Field Advocacy Week beginning June 1, 2021.

The week encourages county Farm Bureau members to engage and meet with their congressional offices. Florida Farm Bureau will be scheduling webinar educational sessions leading up to the advocacy week on key priority topics to help members prepare for in-district meetings.

“We are very excited to provide this opportunity to our grassroots members,” said National Affairs Director John Walt Boatright. “The week provides flexibility to our members so that they can schedule and coordinate meetings with their elected officials. Meetings can be hosted at the local county Farm Bureau office, member farms, at the in-district Congressional office or virtually,” added Boatright.

The weeklong advocacy event will take place June 1-4, 2021. More information on the educational webinars will be announced on our website. For more information, contact John Walt Boatright.