Growers Needed for Paid Survey with Best Management Practices Labeling

April 2022 FloridAgriculture eNewsletter

The University of Florida is working on a USDA-funded Best Management Practices (BMP) labeling study to determine if a product labeling program would prompt growers to consider adopting BMPs in their production program. The research team has developed a draft survey and they wish to “test” this survey by having four to five specialty crop growers who have adopted BMPs to participate. Participants will receive a $50 debit card as compensation for their time.

If you qualify and are interested in participating, please contact Professor Zhifeng Gao at 352-294-7672 or zfgao@ufl.edu.