Grassroots Gathering to Keep Agriculture Strong

December 2021 FloridAgriculture E-Newsletter

Hundreds of Florida Farm Bureau members from across the state convened at the state Capitol on Nov. 30 to meet with legislators during Florida Farm Bureau’s annual Farm Bureau Day.

The state’s largest general agricultural organization and its members spent a full day at the state Capitol visiting with lawmakers to discuss key policy issues that affect agriculture.

Top issues included support for a nutrient efficiency bill that will ensure nutrient efficiency for farmers and ranchers so that they can continue to implement Best Management practices.

Additional funding for the University of Florida Institute for Food and Agricultural Sciences’ research projects and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Fresh From Florida and Rural and Family Lands Program were also a top priority.

The day-long legislative event kicked off with a briefing breakfast at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. The day followed with meetings with elected officials and a group session in the Senate Chamber where Senate President Wilton Simpson detailed the importance of keeping agriculture strong in Florida.

The annual “Taste of Florida Agriculture” public event at the Capitol Courtyard concluded the day where more than 1,000 guests attended. Visitors were able to sample locally grown Florida fruits and vegetables, meet farmers and ranchers and learn more about the importance of an economic sector that contributes $149 billion to the state’s economy.

Keynote speakers at the reception included Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried and Florida Farm Bureau President Jeb S. Smith.

The reception is a joint partnership between Florida Farm Bureau and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.