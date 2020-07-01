Get Recognized at the Florida Farm Bureau State Annual Meeting

We’re looking for video submissions surrounding #StillFarming and Farm Bureau Gives Back efforts for use at the Florida Farm Bureau Annual Meeting, during the AFBF Convention and on digital platforms.
We’re looking for on-the-farm videos of members and/or member families saying their name, state and that they’re #StillFarming (they can add in what they grow as well). We’d also like to add a component of county food donations. This could be in the same video or you can include an #FFBGivesBack separate video.
Video Guidance
- 30-60-sec video clip
- Recorded with a cell-phone
- Recorded horizontally (landscape)
- Remember to wipe your camera off before filming
- Background: Natural lighting, farmland, animals, barns, etc. (avoid filming anything inside)
- Make it a family affair (we welcome you to include family or kids in the video)
- Can be shared with Florida Farm Bureau via Dropbox or any other video sharing platform (if the file is too large to send via email)
- Example:
- “Hi, I’m Jane and we’re the Smith’s, #StillFarming in Florida.”
- “Hi, I’m Matt and we’re #StillFarming potatoes in Florida— working hard to feed our family and yours”
- “Hi, I’m Beth and we’re #StillFarming in Florida where farmers have donated $$ and XX pounds of food to those in need throughout the state.”
- “Hi, I’m Joe and we’re #GivingBack in Florida where we have donated $$ and XX pounds of food to those in need throughout the state (or name county).”