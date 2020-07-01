Get Recognized at the Florida Farm Bureau State Annual Meeting

We’re looking for video submissions surrounding #StillFarming and Farm Bureau Gives Back efforts for use at the Florida Farm Bureau Annual Meeting, during the AFBF Convention and on digital platforms.

We’re looking for on-the-farm videos of members and/or member families saying their name, state and that they’re #StillFarming (they can add in what they grow as well). We’d also like to add a component of county food donations. This could be in the same video or you can include an #FFBGivesBack separate video.

Video Guidance