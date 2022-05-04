Frostproof Student Receives Full Scholarship to Attend Warner University

May 2022 FloridAgriculture eNewsletter

The Florida Farm Bureau’s state board of directors approved a $24,500 scholarship a year (for two years) to provide a student the opportunity to pursue a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Studies at Warner University.

This scholarship will provide a student enrolled in the agriculture program the opportunity to gain hands-on agricultural experience by managing various aspects of the Swindle Ag Complex on campus. The student’s management experience will include a citrus test plot, raised vegetable beds, chicken coops, welding and more.

“We are delighted to help students achieve their dreams as they pursue their agricultural career,” said Florida Farm Bureau President Jeb S. Smith. “It is a Farm Bureau tradition to support the next generation of agrarian leaders.”

Florida Farm Bureau has granted $40,000 in scholarships towards students’ tuition at Warner University over the past few years. The organization has been a regular supporter of the Apples of Gold Women’s Scholarship Fund and has donated $25,000 toward the construction of the Swindle Agriculture Complex in 2015.

The first recipient of this scholarship and management position is Payton Ogburn from Frostproof, Fla. After interviewing multiple students and reading through letters of recommendations and resumes, the committee at Warner chose Payton because of his sharp analytical skills and hard work ethic, in addition to maintaining his grades.

“Warner University appreciates the partnership that Florida Farm Bureau has entered into with us,” says Leigh Ann Wynn, Asst. Vice President of Advancement at Warner. “Payton has already hit the ground running with his new position and the financial assistance is a real blessing to him.”

Warner University is a private Christian college that has awarded student scholarships totaling more than $6.1 million, which has reduced their tuition fee by 35%.