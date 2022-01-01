Food Check-Out Week will be Celebrated February 14-18, 2022

January 2022 FloridAgriculture eNewsletter

Farm Bureau volunteers statewide will be celebrating Food Check-Out Week Feb. 14-18. Food Check-Out Week, celebrated the third week in February, is a time to celebrate the abundance of fresh and nutritious food available to consumers at affordable prices.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, when applied to a calendar year, the average American earns enough income to pay for an annual supply of food in just seven weeks. By comparison, the same person must work until mid-April to pay for annual yearly income taxes.

The average American is now at least three-generations removed from the farm. To help better link Americans with the sources of their food, clothing, shelter and energy, Farm Bureau volunteers will host various interactive community events statewide.

Sample events include educational and food displays at local grocery stores including food giveaways, collections for food banks and donations to various charities, such as Ronald McDonald House Charities.

To find out what events are taking place in your community, contact your local Farm Bureau county office by visiting https://www.floridafarmbureau.org/county-farm-bureaus/. For assistance in planning an event, view our Food Check-Out Week Toolkit.