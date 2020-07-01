Florida Young Farmers and Ranchers Advance to National Awards

November FloridAgriculture eNewsletter



The Florida Farm Bureau announced the state winners for the Young Farmers and Ranchers State Competitions on Oct. 22 at its Virtual Annual Meeting. The following winners of the Achievement in Agriculture, Discussion Meet and Excellence in Agriculture competitions will advance to the AFBF competitions where they will compete against the best of the best from each state Farm Bureau.

-Michael and Brooke Hill of Lake County (Achievement in Agriculture)

-Matt Griffin of Lake County (Excellence in Agriculture)

-Tyler Pittman of Alachua County (Discussion Meet)

All competitors will be eligible for the following prizes from American Farm Bureau and competition national sponsors:

Winner (1st Place): a new Ford vehicle (up to a value of $35,000) and paid registration to the Farm Bureau FUSION Conference, courtesy of Ford.

Runner-up (Second Place) receives: Case IH Farmall 50A tractor, courtesy of Case IH.

Third Place receives: Case IH 40” Combination Roll Cabinet & Top Chest and $500 Case IH parts card, courtesy of Case IH, a $2,500 Investing in Your Future cash prize, courtesy of American Farm Bureau Insurance Services, Inc. (AFBIS) plus $1,850 worth of Stanley Black & Decker merchandise (PROTO, DeWalt, Stanley, Lenox & Irwin), courtesy of Stanley Black & Decker.

Fourth Place receives: Case IH 40” Combination Roll Cabinet & Top Chest and a $500 Case IH parts card, courtesy of Case IH.

