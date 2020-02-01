Florida Members Travel to Austin

More than 90 Florida Farm Bureau members and staff traveled to Austin, Texas to attend the American Farm Bureau Annual Convention and Tradeshow, Jan. 17-22. Members celebrated the past year’s achievements and represented Florida as national Farm Bureau policy priorities were set for 2020.

U.S. President Donald J. Trump spoke at the Annual Convention on Sunday, Jan. 19 for the third consecutive year and Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue served as keynote at the closing session on Monday.

The convention’s theme, “Sustaining America’s Agriculture,” featured workshops focusing on enhancing soil and health and improving water quality. Other workshops featured precision agriculture and labor shortages, increasing competition and mitigating risk and protecting food safety.

The 102nd Annual Convention and Trade Show will be Wednesday, Jan. 8-13 in San Diego, Calif. For a convention recap and to see available photos and videos, visit https://www.fb.org/newsroom/technology-and-sustainability-highlighted-at-afbf-2020.