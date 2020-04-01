Florida Farms/Stands Selling Direct to Consumers

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused disruptions in the food supply chain. As a guide for both our farm producers and consumers, Florida Farm Bureau has created a list of farms and farm stands selling directly to retail consumers in their communities.
This list will be updated as we receive more information. Consumers should also check Facebook pages for food availability at local farms and hours of retail operation.
Harvesting and packing processes vary according to location. Please remember that fruits and vegetables are perishable products that require care to preserve their taste and quality.
Please ensure FDA food safety and CDC social distancing guidelines are being followed when visiting farm.
The following list is subject to daily changes. To have your farm added to the list, email Kalan Royal.
Bette’s Blues Blueberry Farm4752 W Abeline DriveCitrus SpringsCitrusFacebook
|
Farm
|
Address (Physical)
|
City
|
County
|
Social Media
|Swallowtail Farm
|17603 NW 276th Lane
|Alachua
|Alachua
|31 Produce
|18672 State Road 31
|Alva
|Lee
|Irv’s Sweetberry Farm
|6448 Plymouth Sorrento Road
|Apopka
|Orange
|ALL Blueberries
|3151 SW Gator Trail
|Arcadia
|Desoto
|Down South Blues Corporation
|1291 NE Hansel Avenue
|Arcadia
|Desoto
|Florida Sweet Peaches
|7347 NE Cubitis Avenue
|Arcadia
|Desoto
|Grove Ladder Farm
|5690 SE Stallings Terrace
|Arcadia
|Desoto
|Joshua Citrus
|4135 SE County Road 760
|Arcadia
|Desoto
|Ryder Berries
|2490 SW Gator Trail
|Arcadia
|Desoto
|Fussell’s Meats
|2039 SE Carlstrom Field Road
|Arcadia
|Desoto
|Eggsotics Fruits & Veggies
|10411 SW 138th Street
|Archer
|Alachua
|Atlantic Beach Urban Farms
|1175 Atlantic Beach Boulevard
|Atlantic Beach
|Duval
|Bilbrey Family Farms
|6488 Bilbrey Nursery Road
|Auburndale
|Polk
|Luna Berry Farms
|3132 Kville Avenue
|Auburndale
|Polk
|McCracken Farms
|2945 Harnage Road
|Avon Park
|Highlands
|Baker U-Pick Blueberries
|5949 Dairy Road
|Baker
|Okaloosa
|Shockley Springs Nursery
|7097 Old River Road
|Baker
|Okaloosa
|Hilltop Peaches
|7455 Cox Road
|Bartow
|Polk
|James Farm
|1894 EF Griffin Road
|Bartow
|Polk
|Walter Farms
|9613 Alturas Babson Park Cutoff Road
|Bartow
|Polk
|Abshier Blueberry Farms
|3960 SE 115th Street
|Belleview
|Marion
|Circle C Farm
|10441 Kentucky Street
|Bonita Springs
|Lee
|Farmer Mikes U-Pick
|26031 Morton Avenue
|Bonita Springs
|Lee
|HNH Blueberry Farm
|130 Bostwick Park Drive
|Bostwick
|Putnam
|Center Hill Farm U-Pick
|2949 Center Hill Road
|Bowling Green
|Hardee
|Alderman Farms
|8865 US Highway 441
|Boynton Beach
|Palm Beach
|Bedner’s Farm Market
|12033 State Road 7
|Boynton Beach
|Palm Beach
|Yee Farms
|9851 Boynton Beach Boulevard
|Boynton Beach
|Palm Beach
|Hunsader Farms
|5500 County Road 675
|Bradenton
|Manatee
|Mixon Fruit Farms
|2525 27th Street E
|Bradenton
|Manatee
|Beasley Farms
|10137 Preston Road
|Brooksville
|Hernando
|JG Ranch
|17200 Wiscon Road
|Brooksville
|Hernando
|Spring Lake Blueberry Farm
|25688 Powell Road
|Brooksville
|Hernando
|Margo’s Blueberry Farm
|15056 Eckerley Drive
|Brooksville
|Hernando
|Butch’s Blueberries
|5631 White Road
|Brooksville
|Hernando
|Frazier Farms
|20175 Manecke Road
|Brooksville
|Sumter
|Bramble Creek Farms
|23031 Hayman Road
|Brooksville
|Sumter
|Little Pond Farm
|Bushnell
|Sumter
|Fuller’s Nursery
|7052 County Road 575
|Bushnell
|Sumter
|Carter Farms
|710 Byrneville Road
|Century
|Escambia
|Quincey Cattle Company
|2350 NW 120th Street
|Chiefland
|Levy
|Arrowhead Beef LLC
|982 Hutchins Lane
|Chipley
|Washington
|Southern Grace Berries
|18510 NE 19th Court
|Citra
|Marion
|West Hammock Farm
|4500 E Hwy. 318
|Citra
|Marion
|Blueberry Hill
|5000 Berry Groves Road
|Clermont
|Lake
|Southern Hill Farms
|16651 Schofield Road
|Clermont
|Lake
|McLean Family Farms
|12351 Sullivan Road
|Clermont
|Lake
|Florida Blues U-Pick Blueberries
|4960 S US Highway 27
|Clermont
|Lake
|Blueberry Hill Farm
|1522 County Road 308
|Crescent City
|Putnam
|Hatfield’s U-Pick
|2659 N Virginia Road
|Crystal River
|Citrus
|Hancock Groves
|31107 Blanton Road
|Dade City
|Pasco
|Peachy Keen Orchard
|15701 Jessamine Road
|Dade City
|Pasco
|Harpke Family Farm
|2781 SW 36th Street
|Dania Beach
|Broward
|True Blue Winery
|604 Pink Apartment Road
|Davenport
|Polk
|DeLand Blueberries
|1801 W Minnesota Avenue
|DeLand
|Volusia
|Vo-LaSalle Farms
|601 Johnson Lake Road
|DeLeon Springs
|Volusia
|Olivor Heritage Farms
|341 Sydney Washer Road
|Dover
|Hillsborough
|Parish Family Farm
|100 Mitchell Road
|Eagle Lake
|Polk
|Greens on the Gro Farm
|2309 36th Avenue E
|Ellenton
|Manatee
|Atwood Family Farms
|36111 N County Road 44A
|Eustis
|Lake
|King Grove Organic Farm
|19714 County Road 44A
|Eustis
|Lake
|Noble Roots Farm
|37941 County Road 439
|Eustis
|Lake
|Clay Ranch Berry Farms
|1307 SR 100
|Florahome
|Putnam
|Fort McCoy Ranch
|19798 NE Highway 315
|Fort McCoy
|Marion
|One Horse Farm
|4650 Frostproof Highway
|Fort Meade
|Polk
|Sun Harvest Citrus
|14601 Six Mile Cypress Parkway
|Fort Myers
|Lee
|English Lake Farm
|7288 SW Lime Drive
|Fort Ogden
|Desoto
|Al’s Family Farms
|2001 N Kings Highway
|Fort Pierce
|St Lucie
|Gibbons Organics
|101 Melody Lane
|Fort Pierce
|St Lucie
|Brown Family Farm
|1871 S Jenkins Road
|Fort Pierce
|St Lucie
|Adams Ranch
|26003 Orange Avenue
|Fort Pierce
|St Lucie
|The Family Garden Organic & Fair Farm
|1655 SE 23rd Place
|Gainesville
|Alachua
|Rogers Farm
|3831 NW 156th Avenue
|Gainesville
|Alachua
|Jackson Farm
|7681 Shady Grove Road
|Grand Ridge
|Jackson
|Spanish Trail Farms
|7202 Old Spanish Trail
|Grand Ridge
|Jackson
|Ocheesee Creamery
|28367 NE State Road 69
|Grand Ridge
|Jackson
|Deep Roots Meat
|11061 W US Highway 90
|Greenville
|Madison
|Lake Catherine Blueberries
|5849 Lake Catherine Road
|Groveland
|Lake
|Organica World
|3145 Austin Merritt Road
|Groveland
|Lake
|Ridge Island Groves
|6000 Old Polk City Road
|Haines City
|Polk
|Longview Farms
|1532 Concord Road
|Havana
|Gadsden
|Brown’s Farm
|18120 NE State Road 26
|Hawthorne
|Alachua
|Frog Song Organics
|4317 NE US Highway 301
|Hawthorne
|Alachua
|Hawthorne Creek Creamery
|18825 SE 24th Avenue
|Hawthorne
|Alachua
|BlueBela Farm
|7650 NE 40th Street
|High Springs
|Alachua
|High Springs Orchard & Bakery
|10804 NW State Road 45
|High Springs
|Alachua
|Traders Hill Farm
|30827 Foghorn Lane
|Hilliard
|Nassau
|Aunt Mattie’s Berry Patch
|5238 Darlington Road
|Holiday
|Pasco
|Bee Heaven Farm
|19000 SW 264th Street
|Homestead
|Miami-Dade
|Cool Runnings Organic Farms
|26500 SW 217th Avenue
|Homestead
|Miami-Dade
|Fresh Gardens
|31400 SW 194th Avenue
|Homestead
|Miami-Dade
|Sam S. Accursio & Sons Farms
|1225 NW 2nd Street
|Homestead
|Miami-Dade
|Blueberry Blessings
|13725 Family Trail
|Hudson
|Pasco
|Bob’s Blueberry Farm & U-Pick
|14000 Edwards Road
|Hudson
|Pasco
|Owen’s Blueberry Farm
|12839 Kitten Trail
|Hudson
|Pasco
|Farmer’s Alliance
|212 Jerome Drive
|Immokalee
|Collier
|710 U-Pick
|25801 SW Warfield Boulevard
|Indiantown
|Martin
|Kai Kai Farm
|8006 SW Kanner Highway
|Indiantown
|Martin
|Florida Best Blueberry Farm
|11135 E Nottingham Drive
|Inverness
|Citrus
|Aunt Zelma’s Blueberries
|21209 US 301
|Island Grove
|Alachua
|Berry Good Farms
|223 Mill Creek Road
|Jacksonville
|Duval
|Blu By U Blueberry Farm
|5571 Long Branch Road
|Jacksonville
|Duval
|Congaree & Penn
|118300 Old Kings Road
|Jacksonville
|Duval
|Double C Bar Ranch
|4200 N Canoe Creek Road
|Kennansville
|Osceola
|Blueberry Bunch Farm
|2754 Howard Road
|LaBelle
|Hendry
|Nettles Sausage
|190 SW County Road 240
|Lake City
|Columbia
|Mecca Family Farms
|7965 Lantana Road
|Lake Worth
|Palm Beach
|Farmhouse Tomatoes
|5047 Nash Trail
|Lake Worth
|Palm Beach
|Kirkland Farms
|2632 Old Medulla Road
|Lakeland
|Polk
|Shady Oak Farm
|3320 Shady Oak Drive E
|Lakeland
|Polk
|AAA Farms
|4750 Clubhouse Road
|Lakeland
|Polk
|Daisy’s All Natural Blueberry Farm
|8123 S Lecanto Highway
|Lecanto
|Citrus
|Dirty Dog Organics
|2026 Lewis Road
|Leesburg
|Lake
|Blue Oak Farms
|4010 Powerline Road
|Lithia
|Hillsborough
|Blueberry Cottage Farms
|827 Old Welcome Road
|Lithia
|Hillsborough
|Frosty Blue Blueberry Farm
|1907 Streetman Drive
|Lithia
|Hillsborough
|Lyna Berry Farms
|17928 Bill Taylor Road
|Lithia
|Hillsborough
|The Southern Peach Company
|13231 State Road 674
|Lithia
|Hillsborough
|Rooney’s Front Porch Farm
|8611 47th Drive
|Live Oak
|Suwannee
|J&J Family of Farms
|4003 Seminole Pratt Whitney Road
|Loxahatchee
|Palm Beach
|Swank Specialty Produce
|14311 North Road
|Loxahatchee
|Palm Beach
|Lutz Blueberry Farm
|17807 N US Highway 41
|Lutz
|Hillsborough
|Black Finger Farm
|6109 Lakeside Drive
|Lutz
|Hillsborough
|Crooked Row Farm
|2702 NE Rocky Springs Church Road
|Madison
|Madison
|Southern Craft Creamery
|2884 Jefferson Street
|Marianna
|Jackson
|Upicktopia
|19125 Phillips Road
|Masaryktown
|Hernando
|Twin Berry Farms
|18892 81st Road
|McAlpin
|Suwannee
|Burrs Berry Farm
|12741 SW 216th Street
|Miami
|Miami-Dade
|Teena’s Pride CSA
|19101 SW 147th Avenue
|Miami
|Miami-Dade
|Wacahoota Farms – You-Pick Blueberries
|1223 SW 136th Place
|Micanopy
|Alachua
|Blue Basket Farms
|8655 Highway 89
|Milton
|Santa Rosa
|The Strawberry Farm
|8687 Evers Road
|Milton
|Santa Rosa
|Ever After Farms
|4400 Bouganvilla Drive
|Mims
|Brevard
|Meadors Blueberry Farm
|3685 Orlando Avenue
|Mims
|Brevard
|Sledd’s U-Pick Farm
|Burkholm Road & Dixie Way
|Mims
|Brevard
|Green Meadows Farm
|177 E Bluebird Road
|Monticello
|Jefferson
|Myrtle Creek Farm
|2184 Tramm Road
|Monticello
|Jefferson
|A & B Produce Farm
|1959 Freeman Road
|Monticello
|Jefferson
|Florida Georgia Citrus
|5314 Boston Highway
|Monticello
|Jefferson
|Long and Scott Farms
|26216 County Road 448A
|Mount Dora
|Lake
|BellaBlue Berry Farm
|43405 State Road 64 E
|Myakka City
|Manatee
|Dakin Dairy Farms
|30771 Betts Road
|Myakka City
|Manatee
|The Homestead Hydroponic Farm
|3130 Clay Gully Road
|Myakka City
|Manatee
|Blackbeard’s Ranch
|15800 Coker Gully Road
|Myakka City
|Manatee
|Wingate Creek Farms
|7155 Wauchula Road
|Myakka City
|Manatee
|South Naples Citrus Grove
|341 Sabal Palm Road
|Naples
|Collier
|Inyoni Organic Farm
|960 Deer Run Lane
|Naples
|Collier
|Starkey Blueberry Farms
|3050 Starkey Boulevard
|New Port Richey
|Pasco
|Tom West Blueberries
|350 Orlando Avenue
|Ocoee
|Orange
|Church Lake Farms
|16321 McGlamery Road
|Odessa
|Pasco
|Bountiful Farms
|27314 County Road 33
|Okahumpka
|Lake
|Milking R Dairy
|5818 US 98
|Okeechobee
|Okechobee
|Pebbledale Farms
|905 Bennett Road
|Ona
|Hardee
|Big Daddy’s Organic Farm
|285 Howard Avenue
|Oviedo
|Seminole
|Back Road Berries
|13578 County Road 103
|Oxford
|Sumter
|Shadowood Farm
|6220 SW Martin Highway
|Palm City
|Martin
|Sunripe Produce/Pacific Tomato Growers
|503 10th Street W
|Palmetto
|Manatee
|Taylor & Fulton
|932 5th Avenue W
|Palmetto
|Manatee
|Shadrick’s U-Pick
|10129 NE Colin Kelly Highway
|Pinetta
|Madison
|5K Farms Organic You-Pick
|5732 E State Road 60
|Plant City
|Hillsborough
|B & B Blueberry Farms
|3610 Bruton Road
|Plant City
|Hillsborough
|Blues Berry Farm
|1201 Holloway Raod
|Plant City
|Hillsborough
|Keel & Curley Winery at Keel Farms
|5210 Thonotasassa Road
|Plant City
|Hillsborough
|Steed Farm
|7703 County Road 39
|Plant City
|Hillsborough
|Three Sons Farms LLC
|3810 McIntosh Road
|Plant City
|Hillsborough
|Futch Family Farms
|12500 Old Polk City Road
|Polk City
|Polk
|Worden Farm
|34900 Bermont Road
|Punta Gorda
|Charlotte
|Full Earth Farm
|Quincy
|Gadsden
|Bob’s Berries
|11501 Winn Road
|Riverview
|Hillsborough
|Dooley Groves
|1651 Stephens Road
|Ruskin
|Hillsborough
|Tomatoes of Ruskin
|202 11th Avenue NW
|Ruskin
|Hillsborough
|Ben Wells Produce
|3455 Joe Ashton Road
|Saint Augustine
|St Johns
|B & G Rucks U-Pick Blueberries
|1031 Oak Shore Drive
|Saint Cloud
|Osceola
|Chapman’s Berries
|75 Notte Road
|Saint Cloud
|Osceola
|Deer Park Peaches
|6900 Kempfer Road
|Saint Cloud
|Osceola
|Mick Farms
|4261 Canoe Creek Road
|Saint Cloud
|Osceola
|Premium Peach
|3920 Packard Avenue
|Saint Cloud
|Osceola
|Florida Sweeties You Pick Peaches
|San Antonio
|Pasco
|Albritton Fruit Farms
|9600 State Road 72
|Sarasota
|Sarasota
|Honeyside Farms
|Sarasota
|Sarasota
|Blumenberry Farms
|2151 Dog Kennel Road
|Sarasota
|Sarasota
|Sunshine Blueberry Farm
|3160 Manatee Drive
|Sebring
|Highlands
|Blue Acres Berries
|7772 Howell Road
|Sneads
|Jackson
|Branch: A Family of Farms
|330 US Highway 27
|South Bay
|Palm Beach (Western)
|You Pick Blueberries
|17500 Eldridge Avenue
|Spring Hill
|Hernando
|Brick Street Farms
|2233 3rd Avenue S
|St Petersburg
|Pinellas
|Colab Farms
|53 SW Linden Street
|Stuart
|Martin
|Fiddle Leaf Farms
|17401 S Highway 475
|Summerfield
|Marion
|Jubilee Orchards
|12008 Miccosukee Road
|Tallahassee
|Leon
|Liberty Farms
|400 W 6th Avenue
|Tallahassee
|Leon
|Orchard Pond Organics
|400 Cedar Hill Road
|Tallahassee
|Leon
|Ripe City
|1876 Mill Street
|Tallahassee
|Leon
|Providence Cattle Company
|Tampa
|Hillsborough
|Far Reach Ranch
|1255 S Dora Boulevard
|Tavares
|Lake
|The Citrus Place
|7200 US 19
|Terra Ceia
|Manatee
|Strawberry Passion/Passion Organic Farms
|11780 Tom Folsom Road
|Thonotosassa
|Hillsborough
|Graham’s U-Pick Peaches
|14803 Lake Yale Road
|Umatilla
|Lake
|Sunsational Farms Umatilla
|40541 Roger Giles Road
|Umatilla
|Lake
|Venus Veggies
|112 Marks Road
|Venus
|Highlands
|Countryside Citrus
|6325 81st Street
|Vero Beach
|Indian River
|Peterson Groves
|3375 66th Avenue
|Vero Beach
|Indian River
|Schact Groves
|6100 12th Street
|Vero Beach
|Indian River
|Steve’s Farm
|1201 S Highway 99
|Walnut Hill
|Escambia
|Jodi’s Pea Patch
|Wauchula
|Hardee
|Red White & Blues Farms
|3250 NE 140th Avenue
|Williston
|Levy
|Sunripe Produce/Pacific Tomato Growers
|18740 S US Highway 301
|Wimauma
|Hillsborough
|Beck Brothers Blueberries
|12500 Overstreet Road
|Windermere
|Orange
|Bekemyer Family Farm
|1055 E Story Road
|Winter Garden
|Orange
|Whitehead’s Blueberry Farm
|1024 Macon Road
|Winter Haven
|Polk
|Lonesome Oak Blueberry Farms
|2851 Thornhill Road
|Winter Haven
|Polk
|Thomas Farms
|2035 Gerber Dairy Road
|Winter Haven
|Polk
|Blue Bayou Farms
|8222 County Road 48
|Yalaha
|Lake
|Solace Organic Farm
|1491 Parnell Road
|Zolfo Springs
|Hardee
|
Farm Stand
|
Address (Physical)
|
City
|
Social Media
|
Notes
|Bob Roth’s New River Groves
|5660 Griffin Road
|Davie
|Grow Some Produce – Offer Local Seasonal Produce
|Wauchula Curb Market
|301 E Main Street
|Fort Myers
|Sources Local Produce from Small Farmers
|Southern Fresh Farms
|8500 Penzance Road
|Fort Myers
|Grow Hydroponic Produce
|Buckingham Farms
|12931 Orange River Road
|Fort Myers
|Grow Hydroponic Produce
|Robert Is Here
|19200 SW 344th Street
|Homestead
|Grow Some Produce – Offer Local Seasonal Produce
|Fifth Generation Farms
|3739 W US Highway 90
|Lake City
|Offer Beef Personal Cattle Herd
|Hoover Family Farms Produce Market
|310 E Howard Street
|Live Oak
|Grow Some Produce – Offer Local Seasonal Produce
|Oakes Farm Market
|2205 Davis Boulevard
|Naples
|Produce from Their Farms
|The Farm (Flora Bama Farms of Pensacola)
|6404 Mobile Highway
|Pensacola
|Source Meat & Produce from Alabama & Florida Farms
|Fruitville Grove Farm Market
|7410 Fruitville Road
|Sarasota
|Source Local Produce
|Red Hills Small Farm Alliance
|1940 N Monroe Street Suite 76
|Tallahassee
|Sell From Small Farms – Online Order for Delivery Only
|Bearss Groves
|14316 Lake Magdalene Boulevard
|Tampa
|Grow Hydroponic Produce – Do Offer Local Seasonal Produce
|Poinsettia Groves
|1481 US Highway 1
|Vero Beach
|Sells Florida Citrus – Seasonal Business
|Oli’s Fashion Cuisine
|10610 Forest Hill Boulevard #20
|Wellington
|Selling Produce from H&A Farms, TKM Farms, Hundley Farms & Mecca Farms
|Boyette Family Farms
|29907 Wells Road
|Wesley Chapel
|Grow Some Produce – Offer Local Seasonal Produce