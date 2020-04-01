farmers market, fresh food to consumers

Florida Farms/Stands Selling Direct to Consumers

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused disruptions in the food supply chain. As a guide for both our farm producers and consumers, Florida Farm Bureau has created a list of farms and farm stands selling directly to retail consumers in their communities.

This list will be updated as we receive more information. Consumers should also check Facebook pages for food availability at local farms and hours of retail operation.

Harvesting and packing processes vary according to location. Please remember that fruits and vegetables are perishable products that require care to preserve their taste and quality.

Please ensure  FDA food safety and CDC social distancing  guidelines are being followed when visiting farm.

The following list is subject to daily changes. To have your farm added to the list, email Kalan Royal.

Farm
Address (Physical)
City
County
Social Media
Swallowtail Farm 17603 NW 276th Lane Alachua Alachua Facebook
31 Produce 18672 State Road 31 Alva Lee Facebook
Irv’s Sweetberry Farm 6448 Plymouth Sorrento Road Apopka Orange Facebook
ALL Blueberries 3151 SW Gator Trail Arcadia Desoto Facebook
Down South Blues Corporation 1291 NE Hansel Avenue Arcadia Desoto Facebook
Florida Sweet Peaches 7347 NE Cubitis Avenue Arcadia Desoto Facebook
Grove Ladder Farm 5690 SE Stallings Terrace Arcadia Desoto Facebook
Joshua Citrus 4135 SE County Road 760 Arcadia Desoto Facebook
Ryder Berries 2490 SW Gator Trail Arcadia Desoto Facebook
Fussell’s Meats 2039 SE Carlstrom Field Road Arcadia Desoto Facebook
Eggsotics Fruits & Veggies 10411 SW 138th Street Archer Alachua Facebook
Atlantic Beach Urban Farms 1175 Atlantic Beach Boulevard Atlantic Beach Duval Facebook
Bilbrey Family Farms 6488 Bilbrey Nursery Road Auburndale Polk Facebook
Luna Berry Farms 3132 Kville Avenue Auburndale Polk Facebook
McCracken Farms 2945 Harnage Road Avon Park Highlands Facebook
Baker U-Pick Blueberries 5949 Dairy Road Baker Okaloosa Facebook
Shockley Springs Nursery 7097 Old River Road Baker Okaloosa Facebook
Hilltop Peaches 7455 Cox Road Bartow Polk Facebook
James Farm 1894 EF Griffin Road Bartow Polk Facebook
Walter Farms 9613 Alturas Babson Park Cutoff Road Bartow Polk Facebook
Abshier Blueberry Farms 3960 SE 115th Street Belleview Marion Facebook
Circle C Farm 10441 Kentucky Street Bonita Springs Lee Facebook
Farmer Mikes U-Pick 26031 Morton Avenue Bonita Springs Lee Facebook
HNH Blueberry Farm 130 Bostwick Park Drive Bostwick Putnam Facebook
Center Hill Farm U-Pick 2949 Center Hill Road Bowling Green Hardee Facebook
Alderman Farms 8865 US Highway 441 Boynton Beach Palm Beach Facebook
Bedner’s Farm Market 12033 State Road 7 Boynton Beach Palm Beach Facebook
Yee Farms 9851 Boynton Beach Boulevard Boynton Beach Palm Beach Facebook
Hunsader Farms 5500 County Road 675 Bradenton Manatee Facebook
Mixon Fruit Farms 2525 27th Street E Bradenton Manatee Facebook
Beasley Farms 10137 Preston Road Brooksville Hernando Facebook
JG Ranch 17200 Wiscon Road Brooksville Hernando Facebook
Spring Lake Blueberry Farm 25688 Powell Road Brooksville Hernando Facebook
Margo’s Blueberry Farm 15056 Eckerley Drive Brooksville Hernando Facebook
Butch’s Blueberries 5631 White Road Brooksville Hernando Facebook
Frazier Farms 20175 Manecke Road Brooksville Sumter Facebook
Bramble Creek Farms 23031 Hayman Road Brooksville Sumter Facebook
Little Pond Farm Bushnell Sumter Facebook
Fuller’s Nursery 7052 County Road 575 Bushnell Sumter Facebook
Carter Farms 710 Byrneville Road Century Escambia Facebook
Quincey Cattle Company 2350 NW 120th Street Chiefland Levy Facebook
Arrowhead Beef LLC 982 Hutchins Lane Chipley Washington Facebook
Southern Grace Berries 18510 NE 19th Court Citra Marion
West Hammock Farm 4500 E Hwy. 318 Citra Marion Facebook
Blueberry Hill 5000 Berry Groves Road Clermont Lake Facebook
Southern Hill Farms 16651 Schofield Road Clermont Lake Facebook
McLean Family Farms 12351 Sullivan Road Clermont Lake Facebook
Florida Blues U-Pick Blueberries 4960 S US Highway 27 Clermont Lake Facebook
Blueberry Hill Farm 1522 County Road 308 Crescent City Putnam Facebook
Hatfield’s U-Pick 2659 N Virginia Road Crystal River Citrus Facebook
Hancock Groves 31107 Blanton Road Dade City Pasco Facebook
Peachy Keen Orchard 15701 Jessamine Road Dade City Pasco Facebook
Harpke Family Farm 2781 SW 36th Street Dania Beach Broward Facebook
True Blue Winery 604 Pink Apartment Road Davenport Polk Facebook
DeLand Blueberries 1801 W Minnesota Avenue DeLand Volusia Facebook
Vo-LaSalle Farms 601 Johnson Lake Road DeLeon Springs Volusia Facebook
Olivor Heritage Farms 341 Sydney Washer Road Dover Hillsborough Facebook
Parish Family Farm 100 Mitchell Road Eagle Lake Polk Facebook
Greens on the Gro Farm 2309 36th Avenue E Ellenton Manatee Facebook
Atwood Family Farms 36111 N County Road 44A Eustis Lake Facebook
King Grove Organic Farm 19714 County Road 44A Eustis Lake Facebook
Noble Roots Farm 37941 County Road 439 Eustis Lake Facebook
Clay Ranch Berry Farms 1307 SR 100 Florahome Putnam Facebook
Fort McCoy Ranch 19798 NE Highway 315 Fort McCoy Marion
One Horse Farm 4650 Frostproof Highway Fort Meade Polk Facebook
Sun Harvest Citrus 14601 Six Mile Cypress Parkway Fort Myers Lee Facebook
English Lake Farm 7288 SW Lime Drive Fort Ogden Desoto
Al’s Family Farms 2001 N Kings Highway Fort Pierce St Lucie Facebook
Gibbons Organics 101 Melody Lane Fort Pierce St Lucie Facebook
Brown Family Farm 1871 S Jenkins Road Fort Pierce St Lucie Facebook
Adams Ranch 26003 Orange Avenue Fort Pierce St Lucie
The Family Garden Organic & Fair Farm 1655 SE 23rd Place Gainesville Alachua Facebook
Rogers Farm 3831 NW 156th Avenue Gainesville Alachua Facebook
Jackson Farm 7681 Shady Grove Road Grand Ridge Jackson Facebook
Spanish Trail Farms 7202 Old Spanish Trail Grand Ridge Jackson Facebook
Ocheesee Creamery 28367 NE State Road 69 Grand Ridge Jackson Facebook
Deep Roots Meat 11061 W US Highway 90 Greenville Madison Facebook
Lake Catherine Blueberries  5849 Lake Catherine Road Groveland Lake Facebook
Organica World 3145 Austin Merritt Road Groveland Lake
Ridge Island Groves 6000 Old Polk City Road Haines City Polk Facebook
Longview Farms 1532 Concord Road Havana Gadsden Facebook
Brown’s Farm 18120 NE State Road 26 Hawthorne Alachua Facebook
Frog Song Organics 4317 NE US Highway 301 Hawthorne Alachua Facebook
Hawthorne Creek Creamery 18825 SE 24th Avenue Hawthorne Alachua Facebook
BlueBela Farm 7650 NE 40th Street High Springs Alachua Facebook
High Springs Orchard & Bakery 10804 NW State Road 45 High Springs Alachua Facebook
Traders Hill Farm 30827 Foghorn Lane Hilliard Nassau Facebook
Aunt Mattie’s Berry Patch 5238 Darlington Road Holiday Pasco Facebook
Bee Heaven Farm 19000 SW 264th Street Homestead Miami-Dade Facebook
Cool Runnings Organic Farms 26500 SW 217th Avenue Homestead Miami-Dade Facebook
Fresh Gardens 31400 SW 194th Avenue Homestead Miami-Dade Facebook
Sam S. Accursio & Sons Farms 1225 NW 2nd Street Homestead Miami-Dade Facebook
Blueberry Blessings 13725 Family Trail Hudson Pasco Facebook
Bob’s Blueberry Farm & U-Pick 14000 Edwards Road Hudson Pasco Facebook
Owen’s Blueberry Farm 12839 Kitten Trail Hudson Pasco Facebook
Farmer’s Alliance 212 Jerome Drive Immokalee Collier Facebook
710 U-Pick 25801 SW Warfield Boulevard Indiantown Martin Facebook
Kai Kai Farm 8006 SW Kanner Highway Indiantown Martin Facebook
Florida Best Blueberry Farm 11135 E Nottingham Drive Inverness Citrus Facebook
Aunt Zelma’s Blueberries 21209 US 301 Island Grove Alachua Facebook
Berry Good Farms 223 Mill Creek Road Jacksonville Duval Facebook
Blu By U Blueberry Farm 5571 Long Branch Road Jacksonville Duval Facebook
Congaree & Penn  118300 Old Kings Road Jacksonville Duval Facebook
Double C Bar Ranch 4200 N Canoe Creek Road Kennansville Osceola Facebook
Blueberry Bunch Farm 2754 Howard Road LaBelle Hendry Facebook
Nettles Sausage 190 SW County Road 240 Lake City Columbia Facebook
Mecca Family Farms  7965 Lantana Road Lake Worth Palm Beach Facebook
Farmhouse Tomatoes 5047 Nash Trail Lake Worth Palm Beach Facebook
Kirkland Farms  2632 Old Medulla Road Lakeland Polk Facebook
Shady Oak Farm 3320 Shady Oak Drive E Lakeland Polk Facebook
AAA Farms 4750 Clubhouse Road Lakeland Polk Facebook
Daisy’s All Natural Blueberry Farm 8123 S Lecanto Highway Lecanto Citrus Facebook
Dirty Dog Organics  2026 Lewis Road Leesburg Lake Facebook
Blue Oak Farms 4010 Powerline Road Lithia Hillsborough Facebook
Blueberry Cottage Farms 827 Old Welcome Road Lithia Hillsborough Facebook
Frosty Blue Blueberry Farm 1907 Streetman Drive Lithia Hillsborough Facebook
Lyna Berry Farms 17928 Bill Taylor Road Lithia Hillsborough Facebook
The Southern Peach Company 13231 State Road 674 Lithia Hillsborough Facebook
Rooney’s Front Porch Farm 8611 47th Drive Live Oak Suwannee Facebook
J&J Family of Farms 4003 Seminole Pratt Whitney Road Loxahatchee Palm Beach Facebook
Swank Specialty Produce 14311 North Road Loxahatchee Palm Beach Facebook
Lutz Blueberry Farm 17807 N US Highway 41 Lutz Hillsborough Facebook
Black Finger Farm 6109 Lakeside Drive Lutz Hillsborough Facebook
Crooked Row Farm 2702 NE Rocky Springs Church Road Madison Madison Facebook
Southern Craft Creamery 2884 Jefferson Street Marianna Jackson Facebook
Upicktopia 19125 Phillips Road Masaryktown Hernando Facebook
Twin Berry Farms 18892 81st Road McAlpin Suwannee Facebook
Burrs Berry Farm 12741 SW 216th Street Miami Miami-Dade Facebook
Teena’s Pride CSA 19101 SW 147th Avenue Miami Miami-Dade Facebook
Wacahoota Farms – You-Pick Blueberries 1223 SW 136th Place Micanopy Alachua Facebook
Blue Basket Farms 8655 Highway 89 Milton Santa Rosa Facebook
The Strawberry Farm 8687 Evers Road Milton Santa Rosa Facebook
Ever After Farms 4400 Bouganvilla Drive Mims Brevard Facebook
Meadors Blueberry Farm 3685 Orlando Avenue Mims Brevard Facebook
Sledd’s U-Pick Farm Burkholm Road & Dixie Way Mims Brevard Facebook
Green Meadows Farm 177 E Bluebird Road Monticello Jefferson Facebook
Myrtle Creek Farm 2184 Tramm Road Monticello Jefferson Facebook
A & B Produce Farm 1959 Freeman Road Monticello Jefferson Facebook
Florida Georgia Citrus 5314 Boston Highway Monticello Jefferson Facebook
Long and Scott Farms 26216 County Road 448A Mount Dora Lake Facebook
BellaBlue Berry Farm 43405 State Road 64 E Myakka City Manatee Facebook
Dakin Dairy Farms 30771 Betts Road Myakka City Manatee Facebook
The Homestead Hydroponic Farm 3130 Clay Gully Road Myakka City Manatee Facebook
Blackbeard’s Ranch 15800 Coker Gully Road Myakka City Manatee Facebook
Wingate Creek Farms 7155 Wauchula Road Myakka City Manatee Facebook
South Naples Citrus Grove 341 Sabal Palm Road Naples Collier Facebook
Inyoni Organic Farm 960 Deer Run Lane Naples Collier Facebook
Starkey Blueberry Farms 3050 Starkey Boulevard New Port Richey Pasco Facebook
Tom West Blueberries 350 Orlando Avenue Ocoee Orange Facebook
Church Lake Farms 16321 McGlamery Road Odessa Pasco Facebook
Bountiful Farms  27314 County Road 33 Okahumpka Lake Facebook
Milking R Dairy 5818 US 98 Okeechobee Okechobee Facebook
Pebbledale Farms 905 Bennett Road Ona Hardee Facebook
Big Daddy’s Organic Farm 285 Howard Avenue Oviedo Seminole Facebook
Back Road Berries 13578 County Road 103 Oxford Sumter Facebook
Shadowood Farm 6220 SW Martin Highway Palm City Martin Facebook
Sunripe Produce/Pacific Tomato Growers 503 10th Street W Palmetto Manatee Facebook
Taylor & Fulton 932 5th Avenue W Palmetto Manatee
Shadrick’s U-Pick 10129 NE Colin Kelly Highway Pinetta Madison Facebook
5K Farms Organic You-Pick 5732 E State Road 60 Plant City Hillsborough Facebook
B & B Blueberry Farms 3610 Bruton Road Plant City Hillsborough Facebook
Blues Berry Farm 1201 Holloway Raod Plant City Hillsborough Facebook
Keel & Curley Winery at Keel Farms 5210 Thonotasassa Road Plant City Hillsborough Facebook
Steed Farm 7703 County Road 39 Plant City Hillsborough Facebook
Three Sons Farms LLC 3810 McIntosh Road Plant City Hillsborough Facebook
Futch Family Farms 12500 Old Polk City Road Polk City Polk Facebook
Worden Farm 34900 Bermont Road Punta Gorda Charlotte Facebook
Full Earth Farm Quincy Gadsden Facebook
Bob’s Berries  11501 Winn Road Riverview Hillsborough
Dooley Groves 1651 Stephens Road Ruskin Hillsborough Facebook
Tomatoes of Ruskin 202 11th Avenue NW Ruskin Hillsborough
Ben Wells Produce 3455 Joe Ashton Road Saint Augustine St Johns Facebook
B & G Rucks U-Pick Blueberries 1031 Oak Shore Drive Saint Cloud Osceola Facebook
Chapman’s Berries 75 Notte Road Saint Cloud Osceola Facebook
Deer Park Peaches 6900 Kempfer Road Saint Cloud Osceola Facebook
Mick Farms 4261 Canoe Creek Road Saint Cloud Osceola Facebook
Premium Peach 3920 Packard Avenue Saint Cloud Osceola Facebook
Florida Sweeties You Pick Peaches San Antonio Pasco Facebook
Albritton Fruit Farms 9600 State Road 72 Sarasota Sarasota Facebook
Honeyside Farms Sarasota Sarasota Facebook
Blumenberry Farms 2151 Dog Kennel Road Sarasota Sarasota Facebook
Sunshine Blueberry Farm 3160 Manatee Drive Sebring Highlands Facebook
Blue Acres Berries 7772 Howell Road Sneads Jackson Facebook
Branch: A Family of Farms 330 US Highway 27 South Bay Palm Beach (Western) Facebook
You Pick Blueberries 17500 Eldridge Avenue Spring Hill Hernando Facebook
Brick Street Farms 2233 3rd Avenue S St Petersburg Pinellas Facebook
Colab Farms 53 SW Linden Street Stuart Martin Facebook
Fiddle Leaf Farms 17401 S Highway 475 Summerfield Marion Facebook
Jubilee Orchards 12008 Miccosukee Road Tallahassee Leon Facebook
Liberty Farms  400 W 6th Avenue Tallahassee Leon Facebook
Orchard Pond Organics  400 Cedar Hill Road Tallahassee Leon Facebook
Ripe City 1876 Mill Street Tallahassee Leon Facebook
Providence Cattle Company Tampa Hillsborough Facebook
Far Reach Ranch 1255 S Dora Boulevard Tavares Lake Facebook
The Citrus Place 7200 US 19 Terra Ceia Manatee Facebook
Strawberry Passion/Passion Organic Farms 11780 Tom Folsom Road Thonotosassa Hillsborough Facebook
Graham’s U-Pick Peaches 14803 Lake Yale Road Umatilla Lake Facebook
Sunsational Farms Umatilla 40541 Roger Giles Road Umatilla Lake Facebook
Venus Veggies 112 Marks Road Venus Highlands Facebook
Countryside Citrus  6325 81st Street Vero Beach Indian River Facebook
Peterson Groves 3375 66th Avenue Vero Beach Indian River Facebook
Schact Groves 6100 12th Street Vero Beach Indian River Facebook
Steve’s Farm  1201 S Highway 99 Walnut Hill Escambia Facebook
Jodi’s Pea Patch Wauchula Hardee Facebook
Red White & Blues Farms 3250 NE 140th Avenue Williston Levy Facebook
Sunripe Produce/Pacific Tomato Growers 18740 S US Highway 301 Wimauma Hillsborough Facebook
Beck Brothers Blueberries 12500 Overstreet Road Windermere Orange Facebook
Bekemyer Family Farm 1055 E Story Road Winter Garden Orange Facebook
Whitehead’s Blueberry Farm 1024 Macon Road Winter Haven Polk Facebook
Lonesome Oak Blueberry Farms 2851 Thornhill Road Winter Haven Polk Facebook
Thomas Farms 2035 Gerber Dairy Road Winter Haven Polk Facebook
Blue Bayou Farms  8222 County Road 48 Yalaha Lake Facebook
Solace Organic Farm 1491 Parnell Road Zolfo Springs Hardee Facebook
Farm Stand
Notes
Bob Roth’s New River Groves  5660 Griffin Road Davie Facebook Grow Some Produce – Offer Local Seasonal Produce
Wauchula Curb Market 301 E Main Street Fort Myers Facebook Sources Local Produce from Small Farmers
Southern Fresh Farms  8500 Penzance Road Fort Myers Facebook Grow Hydroponic Produce
Buckingham Farms 12931 Orange River Road Fort Myers Facebook Grow Hydroponic Produce
Robert Is Here 19200 SW 344th Street Homestead Facebook Grow Some Produce – Offer Local Seasonal Produce
Fifth Generation Farms 3739 W US Highway 90 Lake City Offer Beef Personal Cattle Herd
Hoover Family Farms Produce Market 310 E Howard Street Live Oak Grow Some Produce – Offer Local Seasonal Produce
Oakes Farm Market 2205 Davis Boulevard Naples Facebook Produce from Their Farms
The Farm (Flora Bama Farms of Pensacola) 6404 Mobile Highway Pensacola Facebook Source Meat & Produce from Alabama & Florida Farms
Fruitville Grove Farm Market 7410 Fruitville Road Sarasota Facebook Source Local Produce
Red Hills Small Farm Alliance 1940 N Monroe Street Suite 76 Tallahassee Facebook Sell From Small Farms – Online Order for Delivery Only
Bearss Groves 14316 Lake Magdalene Boulevard Tampa Facebook Grow Hydroponic Produce – Do Offer Local Seasonal Produce
Poinsettia Groves 1481 US Highway 1 Vero Beach Facebook Sells Florida Citrus – Seasonal Business
Oli’s Fashion Cuisine 10610 Forest Hill Boulevard #20 Wellington Facebook Selling Produce from H&A Farms, TKM Farms, Hundley Farms & Mecca Farms
Boyette Family Farms 29907 Wells Road Wesley Chapel Facebook Grow Some Produce – Offer Local Seasonal Produce