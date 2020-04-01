Florida Farms/Stands Selling Direct to Consumers

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused disruptions in the food supply chain. As a guide for both our farm producers and consumers, Florida Farm Bureau has created a list of farms and farm stands selling directly to retail consumers in their communities.

This list will be updated as we receive more information. Consumers should also check Facebook pages for food availability at local farms and hours of retail operation.

Harvesting and packing processes vary according to location. Please remember that fruits and vegetables are perishable products that require care to preserve their taste and quality.

Please ensure FDA food safety and CDC social distancing guidelines are being followed when visiting farm.

The following list is subject to daily changes. To have your farm added to the list, email Kalan Royal.

Bette’s Blues Blueberry Farm4752 W Abeline DriveCitrus SpringsCitrusFacebook