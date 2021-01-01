Florida Farm Bureau State Annual Meeting Condensed to Two Days

Florida Farm Bureau will hold its 80th State Annual Meeting in-person at the Caribe Royale in Orlando Oct. 27-28. The two-day format will limit attendance and include an abbreviated agenda for the health and well-being of our members and guests.

The meeting will include competitions for Young Farmers & Ranchers events, Youth Speech Contest, an awards banquet recognition for volunteer members, a Legislative Luncheon, the Commissioner of Agriculture’s Ag-Environmental Awards Breakfast, a delegate session to adopt and set 2022 organizational policy and an election of the Florida Farm Bureau president.

Florida Farm Bureau members can register for the annual meeting, book hotel rooms or view the meeting agenda at https://www.floridafarmbureau.org/2021-florida-farm-bureau-annual-meeting/.