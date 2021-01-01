Florida Farm Bureau Inaugural Ag Day Celebration Draws Thousands of Fans

FloridAgriculture September eNewsletter 2021

Florida Farm Bureau Federation celebrated Florida agriculture and football with a premier Ag Day at the Sept. 4 University of Florida vs. Florida Atlantic University season opener football game.

The Home Field AGvantage provided Gator® fans an interactive agricultural experience; highlighting different products grown around the Sunshine State and fun farm facts through an interactive farm tour. The tour spotlighted top commodities grown in Florida and the farmers and ranchers who work tirelessly to give Floridians the Home Field AGvantage when it comes to buying fresh fruit, vegetables, milk and meat year-round.

“This was a great opportunity for our organization to promote Florida agriculture to alumni, students and families,” said Florida Farm Bureau President John L. Hoblick. “We had more than 2,000 fans visit the Home Field AGvantage tailgate tent.”

The Ag Day celebrations continued during the game with on-field recognitions for the 2021 Florida Farmer of the Year, Rep. Rick Roth, a vegetable farmer from South Florida. A tribute video to farmers and ranchers also played on the Jumbotron pre-game and at half time. Fans were encouraged to participate in a social wall using the hashtag #MyAgExperience.

Florida Farm Bureau will continue the Home Field AGvantage celebrations at the Florida State University vs. Louisville game on Saturday, Sept. 25. Seminole fans will also have the opportunity to learn about and celebrate Florida agriculture through interactive farm displays. The tailgate festivities will kick-off at 11:30 a.m.

The Home Field Agvantage website provides fans additional opportunities to learn about agriculture and a chance to register for an ultimate game day tailgate package with tickets.

To view photos from the Sept. 4 event, visit: https://flic.kr/s/aHsmWz9GHv.