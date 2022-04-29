Florida Farm Bureau Grants a $24,500 Full-Tuition Scholarship to Warner Student

May 2022 FloridAgriculture eNewsletter

The Florida Farm Bureau’s state board of directors approved a $24,500 scholarship a year (for two years) to provide a student the opportunity to pursue a Bachelor’s in Agricultural Studies at Warner University.

“We are delighted to help students achieve their dreams as they pursue their agricultural career,” said Florida Farm Bureau President Jeb S. Smith. “It is a Farm Bureau tradition to support the next generation of agrarian leaders.”

This scholarship will help provide a student enrolled in the Ag program the opportunity to gain hands-on agricultural experience by managing the various aspects of the Swindle Ag complex on campus, including a citrus test plot, raised vegetable beds, chicken coops, welding and more.

Florida Farm Bureau has granted $40,000 in scholarships towards students’ tuition at Warner University over the past few years. It has been a regular supporter of the Apples of Gold women’s scholarship fund and the organization donated $25,000 towards the construction of the college’s Swindle Agriculture Complex in 2015.

The first recipient to be chosen for this scholarship and manager position is Payton Ogburn from Frostproof, Fla. After interviewing multiple students and reading through letters of recommendations and resumes, the committee at Warner chose Payton for his ability to think on the spot and work hard to get the job done, all while keeping up his grades.

“Warner University appreciates the partnership that Florida Farm Bureau has entered into with us,” says Leigh Ann Wynn, Asst. Vice President of Advancement at Warner. “Payton has already hit the ground running with his new position and the financial assistance is a real blessing to him.”

Warner University is a private, Christian college that has offer each year, Warner University awards student scholarships totaling more than $6.1 million, reducing their tuition fee by 35%.

Florida Farm Bureau Federation, the state’s largest general agricultural organization, represents more than 134,000 member-families. We serve to enhance farm enterprise and improve rural communities.