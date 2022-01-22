Florida Agricultural Hall of Fame Banquet Celebrates Five Inductees, Four Florida Farm Bureau Members

January 2022 FloridAgriculture eNewsletter

Tickets are now on sale for the 43rd annual Florida Agricultural Hall of Fame banquet, which will honor five inductees who have made invaluable contributions to Florida agriculture.

Four of the inductees are members of Florida Farm Bureau: John Hundley (Western Palm Beach County); John Stitt (Hendry/Glades County); Reggie Brown (Alachua County); and Dr. Wayne Smith (Jackson County).

The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on Feb. 15, where this year’s inductees will be recognized along with the Class of 2021 inductees, as last year’s banquet was cancelled due to COVID-19.

The reception begins at 5 p.m., with the dinner and program following at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online for $75 at https://floridaaghalloffame2022.eventbrite.com or by calling 813-230-1918. Online ticket sales close Feb. 8. View full release.