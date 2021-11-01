Fifth Generation Cattle, Hay and Sod Farmer Elected as New Florida Farm Bureau President

November 2021 FloridAgriculture eNewsletter

Delegates at the 2021 Florida Farm Bureau Annual Meeting have elected Jeb Smith of St. Johns County to a two-year term as president of the organization. Smith has served on the state board continuously since 2012 and currently serves on the Putnam/St. Johns County Farm Bureau board of directors.

“I am very grateful for the opportunity to serve as your president. This position will be pursued and fulfilled with prayer, fervor, and enthusiasm. I appreciate your support and am humbled to assist you and our beloved industry,” said Smith.

A lifelong resident and business owner in St. Johns County, Smith and his family produce cattle, hay and sod. Smith’s family has farmed the land in St. Johns County for more than one-hundred years. His current family farm will be recognized as a Century Pioneer Family Farm in March of 2022.

Smith began his Farm Bureau career as a local volunteer leader and has received the Florida Farm Bureau Outstanding Young Farmer and Rancher Achievement Award and Discussion Meet Award. He has also served on American Farm Bureau’s advisory committees.

Locally, Smith is serving his second term as St. Johns County Commissioner for District 2 and serves on the Rodeheaver Boys Ranch Board of Directors. He has served on multiple local boards including, the Hastings Drainage District, the Farm Service Agency, St. Johns County Overall Extension Advisory Committee and the 4-H Association Board of Directors.

Smith studied at Ambassador Baptist College in Shelby, NC and is the founding pastor of God’s Way Baptist Church in Hastings.

Jeb and his wife, Wendy, have been married for more than 27 years. They have four grown children: Jared (m. Kamryn), Cady, Jeremy, and Cayla.