FFBF Joins other Business Groups on COVID RESET Taskforce

June FloridAgriculture eNews

The Associated Industries of Florida (AIF), Florida Retail Federation (FRF) and National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) have recently joined together to create a task force to Restore Economic Strength through Employment & Tourism (RESET). The task force, which will be co-chaired by AIF Senior Vice President of State & Federal Affairs Brewster Bevis, FRF President & CEO Scott Shalley and NFIB Executive Director Bill Herrle, will focus on policy recommendations and initiatives that will seek to help all of Florida’s economy rebound from the effects of COVID-19.

The taskforce includes several working groups. Adam Basford, FFBF Director of Legislative Affairs, will co-chair the agriculture working group that will focus on making recommendations targeted at supporting a sector that has seen considerable impacts from COVID-19.

“This situation has brought to light challenges that I don’t think any of us could have ever predicted,” said Basford. “That’s why it’s so important for us to join with other business leaders across the state to find ways to overcome this difficult time and to be better prepared for the next one.”

“We wanted to bring together association interests from all sectors of business to discuss ways we can collectively help Florida’s economy safely restart and also serve as a resource to lawmakers and the state on initiatives and important policy changes that are needed to spur recovery post pandemic,” said Brewster Bevis, AIF Senior Vice President of State & Federal Affairs. “From health care to retail, manufacturing, hospitality, transportation, agriculture, builders, general commerce and our most treasured tourist attractions – the forward thinkers and dedicated Floridians that will make up this task force are ready to help.”

In addition to focusing on ways that Florida can restart and rebound the economy, the task force will provide recommendations and suggestions for resiliency for the impacted sectors in the event of another pandemic or an event that shutters the economy, similar to COVID-19.

Initial members of the task force include representatives from all areas of impacted business interests, as well as the health care professionals who have served on the frontline of the pandemic, offering a unique and firsthand account of the current situation and future needs.