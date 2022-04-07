April 2022 FloridAgriculture eNewsletter

The UF/IFAS NFREC – Suwannee Valley hosted a free event on March 29, 2022 on fertilization strategies and pasture management. The group toured cool season plots and saw four varieties of bahiagrass while hearing from Columbia County Extension Agent Paulette Tomlinson and Professor of Forage Breeding and Genetics, Dr. Ann Blount.

Following the tour, the group participated in a roundtable discussion, topics included: soil testing, establishing pastures, types of forages and testing hay, grazing management, pasture weeds and insects and managing fertilizer use with the rising costs.