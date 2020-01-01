- Farmers Feeding Florida, contact Sherri Atwell, Director of Produce Recovery, at 1-855-352-3663 ext. 1 or by email: Sherri@FeedingFlorida.org
- FDACS Food Recovery Specialist, Melanie Mason at (850) 617-7165 or Mason@FDACS.gov
- FDACs Division of Food, Nutrition, and Wellness also facilitates purchase of local produce for schools through Farm to School Program
- Through Farm to School, schools contract directly with local producers to purchase products using own school food service accounts
- Producers interested in connecting with schools to sell produce can contact Beth Spratt at (850) 617-7419 or Beth.Spratt@FDACS.gov
Food Distribution Contact Information for Producers