Federation Accounting Clerk III Position Now Open

SUMMARY: The Accounting Clerk III reports to the Controller. This position provides support to the accounting department by managing daily accounting tasks such as recording daily deposits, maintaining and invoicing monies owed to the Federation and affiliates, and preparing various journals entries, and account posting inquires. The position also works with FAMA and AEST personnel to ensure correct billings and receivable information. This position assists the Accountant in the County Services division with county farm bureau projects on an as needed basis.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESONSIBLITIES:

Include the following. Other duties may be assigned

Record and review daily bank deposits for correctness prepared by accounting clerk.

Generate reports from various third party vendors and record daily electronic deposits.

Review and verify validity of weekly refund checks, prepare check requests to correct membership and Farm PAC.

Prepare and post journal entries to ensure all business transactions are recorded

Membership system accounting entries.

Prepare invoices for various events, promotional items and AEST; update accounts receivable and issue invoices; reconcile accounts receivable on a monthly basis and send past due notices.

Assist Controller in month end closing by prepare accounting entries.

Assist Controller with annual budget preparation.

Assist Controller with annual audit.

Update and manage all business licenses (Annual Corporate Renewal, Food Permit, PACA, & Citrus Fruit Dealer)

Prepare Quarterly Financial Statements for PIG.

Monthly inventory and bank reconciliations.

QUALIFICATIONS: To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty with a high degree of accuracy

EDUCATION and/or EXPERIENCE: Bachelor’s Degree with 5 years related experience or equivalent combination of education and experience.

COMMUNICATION SKILLS: Ability to read and comprehend simple instructions, short correspondence, and memos. Ability to write simple correspondence. Ability to effectively present information in one-on-one and small group situations to county administrative assistants and home office personnel.

MATHEMATICAL SKILLS: Ability to apply basic mathematical concepts. Ability to work with mathematical operations related to daily tasks.

REASONING ABILITY: Ability to apply commonsense understanding to carry out detailed but uninvolved written or oral instructions. Ability to deal with problems involving several concrete variables in standardized situations.

PHYSICAL DEMANDS: The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions. While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly required to sit and talk or hear. Specific vision abilities required by this job include close vision and ability to adjust focus.

WORK ENVIRONMENT: The work environment characteristics described here are representative of those an employee encounters while performing the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions. The noise level in the work environment is usually quiet.

The above statements are intended to describe the general nature and level of work being performed. They are not intended to be construed as an exhaustive list of all the essential duties, responsibilities and requirements of personnel.

