Farm Women Recognized for Sharing Ag’s Story

March 2022 FloridAgriculture eNewsletter

Florida women representing 16 county Farm Bureaus will receive the Women’s Activity Award Thursday, March 24, at the Florida Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Conference Awards Banquet from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Melbourne.

Recipients of the award will be recognized for their contributions to local communities and improving awareness of agriculture through educational programming, leadership service and public outreach.

In addition to recognizing women for their public outreach, the three-day conference, themed “Rooted in Resilience,” will support building knowledge and connections to become a more resilient leader. The conference will host more than 100 women and include opportunities to network and engage in conversations with other farm women leaders from across the state.

“We are excited to celebrate fellow farm women who are dedicated to telling the story of agriculture,” said Women’s Leadership Chair Danielle Daum. “Resilience is rooted in relationships. Through this conference, we will provide likeminded women an opportunity to network, gain knowledge and make friends, helping them to become more resilient leaders.”

Keynote speakers include national speaker, Betty Wolanyk, who will address how to communicate effectively on controversial agricultural issues. Past Florida Women of the Year Veronique Sallin will share her passion and vision for agriculture and NASA scientist Gioia Massa will share unique challenges of space-grown crops.

The deadline to register is March 11, 2022. To view registration and schedule, visit https://www.floridafarmbureau.org/2022-florida-farm-bureau-womens-leadership-conference/.

For additional information on Farm Bureau Women’s Programs, contact your local county Farm Bureau or visit Farm Bureau Women | Florida Farm Bureau.